The Cloverdale City Council is holding a special meeting this Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m. The only item on the agenda asks the council to OK a purchase, operations and maintenance agreement with Tesla for the city’s participation in the California Public Utility Commission’s (CPUC) self-generation incentive program (SGIP).
According to the description of the agenda item, the SGIP offers rebates for installing energy storage technology. In preparation for wildfire season, CPUC has opened up more than $1 billion in funding through 2024 for the incentive program.
“City staff have been coordinating with Tesla staff to identify opportunities for the city to install back up energy systems that would qualify for funding under the CPUC’s SGIP Program. Tesla conducted a comprehensive review of the city’s utility systems, to determine if there were opportunities for a backup power system at the city’s critical facilities. After review, Tesla developed a proposal for a 1,392-kWh backup power system for the city of Cloverdale’s Wastewater Treatment Plant,” the agenda item states. “According to Tesla’s proposal, the energy storage system will have a value of $866,796. Tesla’s proposal recommends that the city agree to participate in the CPUC Equity Resilience SGIP which provides a $1,000/kWh incentive. The proposal includes the installation of 1,392 kWh battery system at the wastewater treatment plant at zero cost to the city.”
The battery would have a 14-hour duration when fully charged, in case of a power outage. Installation of the backup battery will enable the city to temporarily maintain operations at its water treatment facility should the city’s power be shut off for an extended period of time, and will enable the city to use it for supplemental power during peak operation hours.
As part of the agreement, Tesla will provide operation and maintenance for 10 years, after which the city will have to pay an annual fee of approximately $4,000-5,000.
The funding for the project through the CPUC grant is on a first come, first serve basis. According to the agenda item, the cost to the city for the project is $0.
Information on how to attend the meeting via Zoom is on the meeting’s agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.