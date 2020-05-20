The Sonoma County Department of Health Services is coordinating testing for COVID-19 at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 23. The testing will take place from 4 to 8 p.m.
To make an appointment, call 707-565-4667.
Those returning to work or working are encouraged to get tested, and test results are confidential.
The test for the virus is free, and neither an ID or medical insurance is required. According to an announcement from the Sonoma County Department of Health Services, those who have symptoms of the virus will be asked to quarantine while waiting for test results.
According to Cloverdale Councilmember Marta Cruz, who helped finalize the temporary testing plans, it's being asked that outreach for the testing focus on Latinx community members who otherwise may not be able to have easy access to testing. According to the county's coronavirus portal, 64% percent of people who have tested positive for the virus are members of the Latinx community.
