Cloverdale’s new Police Chief Jason Ferguson was officially sworn in on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center.
Surrounded by friends and family and local police and California Highway Patrol officers, Ferguson was sworn in by Cloverdale City Manager David Kelley.
During the ceremony Kelley introduced Ferguson and discussed his experience in law enforcement.
“Jason has a combined 24 years of law enforcement experience. He began his career at the Lake County Sheriff’s Department … In September of 1998 he worked at the Lakeport Police Department as a reserve police department. He graduated from the police academy in 1999,” Kelley said.
“In the city of Cloverdale, we really do walk and talk as one community, we’re a small community of like-minded folks,” he continued. “Our journey together challenges us to choose for the better of all of the community and that is why I am really excited because I’m very confident that our new police chief Ferguson is going to inspire the community.”
After introductions, Ferguson’s daughters worked together to pin the badge on the newly named chief.
