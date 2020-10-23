The Cloverdale Police Department is giving folks the opportunity to turn in expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday. The event, held in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Those wishing to drop off medications for disposal can do so for free, no questions asked, at the Cloverdale Police Department at 112 Broad St.
“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet,” said a Nixle release from the CPD about the event.
“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a day for every American, in every community across the country, to come together and do his or her part to fight the opioid crisis — simply by disposing of unwanted prescription medications from their medicine cabinets,” said DEA Acting Administrator Robert W. Patterson. “This event brings us together with local, state, and federal partners to fight the abuse of prescription drugs that is fueling the nation’s opioid epidemic.”
