On Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Cloverdale Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your medications for disposal to:
Cloverdale Police Department, 112 Broad St.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Americans nationwide did their part to drop off a record number of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications during the DEA’s 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, at close to 6,000 sites across the country. With the help from local, state and federal partners, DEA collected and destroyed close to 1 million pounds — nearly 470 tons — of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
On April 27, the event brought in 937,443 pounds (468.7 tons) at close to 6,258 sites across the nation.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
DEA launched its prescription drug take back program when both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration advised the public that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines-flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash-posed potential safety and health hazards.
Helping people to dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is one way DEA is working to reduce the addiction and overdose deaths plaguing this country due to opioid medications. Complete results for DEA’s spring Take Back Day are available at takebackday.dea.gov.
— Submitted by the Cloverdale Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.