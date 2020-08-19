Updated 8:18 p.m.
An evacuation warning has been issued for all residents in the city of Healdsburg.
Updated 7:15 p.m.
A 7 p.m. update from CalFire gave updated acreage numbers for both the Walbridge Fire and the Meyers Fire. Walbridge has reached 14,000 acres and remains at 0% containment. Just 12 hours before, the acreage was 1,500 acres.
The Meyers Fire has also grown, now at 2,500 acres from the 25 acres it was at this morning. The fire is also at 0% containment.
With the update comes an additional round of evacuation warnings, which includes the following areas:
• South of Lytton Springs Road
• North of Westside Road
With strapped resources, state requesting mutual aid
Stretched thin fire crews who have been working the lines at the Walbridge and Meyers Fires for 72 hours are aiming to hold the Walbridge Fire between Sweetwater Springs and Mill Creek tonight as winds are expected to shift to a more easterly direction.
CalFire, county officials and supervisors met virtually Wednesday afternoon for a press briefing on the two fires and a major takeaway is that while wind events aren’t as significant as last year’s event with the Kincade Fire, other obstacles such as a severe lack of firefighting resources and rugged, fuel-laden terrain make for a tough firefight.
“There are two concerns right now. On the Meyers Fire, they are trying to hold it south of Fort Ross Road. The other three sides of the fire are holding right now. Regarding the Walbridge Fire, that fire is pushing to the southeast and with the Red Flag Warning conditions we are seeing, those northeast winds are pushing the fire predominantly to the southeast,” said Paul Lowenthal, the CalFire incident press information officer. “The goal right now is to hold the fire between Sweetwater Springs and Mill Creek. The fire is along Sweetwater Springs right now and is very visible from Guerneville … We expect to see the 1,500 acreage grow significantly this afternoon and potentially overnight.”
According to the Sonoma County EOC operator, Chris Godley, weather forecasts call for challenging fire weather to continue for the next 48 hours with wind gusts and high heat.
While the Kincade Fire had a slew of fire crews and resources available, this fire is more similar to the 2017 fires in that due to numerous substantial fires across the state, resources are few and far between and are being stretched thin.
“This is an extraordinarily different situation than last year,” District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said. “There are no more resources to call because everyone is being deployed to a life safety situation.”
She said the state is requesting mutual aid from other states and that crews may call back engines that were sent out earlier to fight other large fires across the state.
“I want to recognize all of the first responders who are out there and battling. They are doing a tremendous job,” said District 2 Supervisor David Rabbitt.
District 4 Supervisor James Gore said the real fight will be tonight up in the hills at Sweetwater Springs.
“The real fight is up in the hills at Sweetwater Springs Road through Mill Creek. That’s right on the edge of Supervisor Hopkin’s district. The significant concern for me is the fire at Skaggs Spring Road (while it doesn’t have a name yet it has been referred to as ‘Stewarts’). That’s just another significant blaze that if it creates (a downward push) it can create a complex of two fires coming together,” Gore said.
He said while the evacuation zones are right up against the town limits of Windsor and pretty close to the city limits of Healdsburg, at this point, there is no projection of extending evacuations into the town limits of Windsor and into the city limits of Healdsburg.
“As we always say, the conditions can change in a heartbeat,” Gore cautioned.
According to Godley, the county is estimating that there are around 8,000 residents subject to an evacuation warning, and around 7,700 residents under an evacuation order.
“Close to 15,700 are subject to an evacuation warning or order at this time,” Godley said. The approximation does not include people or campers traveling in the area.
Sonoma County Health Officer, Dr. Sundari Mase stressed that if you are in a current evacuation order zone, you must evacuate.
“We are particularly concerned about the potential spread of the virus during this time of evacuations due to the fires. Those living in mandatory evacuation zones must evacuate, but as you do, we encourage you to continue to follow (COVID) safety protocols,” Mase said. “If you go to a temporary evacuation point, or if you are sheltering at a friend’s house, please continue to wear your face coverings or masks and continue to practice social distancing and general hygiene measures.”
She also advised folks to remember to pack hand sanitizer and facial coverings in their go-bag along with other important items such as water, food, first aid, pet supplies and any important documents.
The county is currently operating one congregate shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Health screenings and temperature checks are in place and if evacuees currently have COVID, if they show one or more symptoms, or if they’ve been in close contact with a COVID positive individual, they will be referred to an alternate shelter option.
There are several evacuation resource points currently open including:
Bodega Bay
• Westside Park
2400 Westshore Road
Santa Rosa
• Fairgrounds Lot D
2005 Linwood Avenue (corner Aston Avenue )
• A Place to Play
2375 West 3rd Street
• Schopflin Fields
4351 Old Redwood Highway
• Spring Lake Regional Park
5585 Newanga Avenue
Sebastopol
• Ragle Ranch
500 Ragle Road
In a parting message, county supervisors encouraged residents to stay strong, take care of themselves and check in on neighbors and loved ones if possible.
“We are coming together as a community and we will get through it. I know it sucks ... I am with you and we are going to get through this,” Hopkins said.
District 3 Supervisor Shirlee Zane shared some mental health resources for those who may need to talk to someone, or for those who may be experiencing post-traumatic stress from the 2017 fires.
The county warm line is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and licensed therapists can help refer you to resources. The number is 707-656-2652. The crisis stabilization unit for mental health is 707-576-8181.
“We are having some extraordinary times right now with joint emergencies with COVID-19 and the fires,” Zane said.
