The Commission on the Status of Women aims to promote equal rights and opportunities for women and girls
Cloverdale City Councilmember Marta Cruz has been selected to serve as a commissioner at the county level on the Commission on the Status of Women. Cruz was selected to represent the Fourth District by supervisor James Gore; the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to confirm the appointment on June 2.
Cruz will be filling a vacant fourth district commission seat and will be joining Leticia Padilla and former Cloverdale Unified School District board trustee Dianna MacDonald as Gore’s representatives on the commission.
“I’m so thankful and excited for Marta to keep leading in our community and leaning in with more good work in the county at large,” Supervisor Gore said in a statement.
The Commission on the Status of Women is geared toward promoting equal rights and opportunities for the county’s women and girls.
“I am thrilled by the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Cloverdale and throughout Sonoma County,” Cruz said in a statement. “I consider it a mandate to bring awareness to the needs and potential of women in our community. I intend to address issues around self-worth, job training and education, food security and civic engagement, and I look forward to working on issues such as these with a team of committed women.”
Each year, the commission chooses a set of specific issues to focus on, with this year’s focus being on female empowerment, marketing the commission and promoting the voices of Sonoma County women.
The latter issue is one that Cruz is particularly drawn to.
“This gives me another opportunity for me to be a voice for those who are not heard and gives me another opportunity to reach out,” she said in an interview with the Reveille. “Not only from a Latina perspective, but from a woman perspective, from the perspective of a single mom who’s had to work two jobs at once.”
Cruz was elected to the Cloverdale council in November 2018 and sits on various additional boards, including the Sonoma County Zero Waste Board. She’s also a fellow for the WELL Untapped program, which focuses on climate change and water policy. Earlier in her career she was an educator and social advocate.
“It’s not about becoming a radical feminist; it’s about self-worth,” Cruz said about her view of the commission’s role. “We continue to live in a patriarchal society, and though we have many achievements and work hard, it continues to be a challenge to be a female.”
She said that while she hasn’t seen herself as a feminist per se, she’s a strong advocate for equal access and equal pay.
“It’s really exciting to be able to work with other women in this time and to be able to be a voice — that’s the most important thing — and to allow ourselves to want to be a voice and become one,” she concluded.
