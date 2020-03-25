The Cloverdale Unified School District announced Wednesday afternoon, March 25, that it would be suspending in-person classes through May 1.
The district elongated its distance learning plan following a recommendation from the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) based on guidance from the Sonoma County Health Officer. On March 14, the district announced that it had been planning to suspend site-based classes until April 7. In a letter to the community last week, Decker announced that the district was preparing district learning measures through the end of April in case the suspension of in-person classes was extended further.
“Fortunately, in Cloverdale, teachers have been planning with the understanding that this decision was likely,” CUSD Superintendent Jeremy Decker said in a letter to the Cloverdale community on March 25. “Therefore, the distance learning plans that are being developed by teachers will be unaffected by this announcement. Please check in with your child this week to find out what they will be required to complete as teachers will be reaching out to students at different points this week to provide guidance.”
“The goal is to get students back into the classroom as soon as it is considered safe to do so,” said Sonoma County Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington. “While difficult for working parents, school closures are necessary at this time to protect the health of students, staff, and family members with compromised immune systems.”
During this time, only school and district personnel who perform essential functions such as feeding children, providing childcare or ensuring business continuity are coming to physical work locations. All school district personnel are on-call to perform school support functions as identified in the Governor's order by their respective school district.
According to the statement from SCOE, over the past two weeks, SCOE and school districts across the county have rapidly adapted to the emergency to provide remote learning, "grab-and-go" meal distribution, pop-up childcare for emergency/medical providers during the school day and telecommuting.
Resources for schools and families related to COVID-19, including a map of school lunch locations, resources for parents at home with their children, and more, can be found at scoe.org/covid.
For more information about the county response to COVID-19, visit socoemergency.org.
Correspondence coming from school and district sites have been posted on the ‘news’ part of the district’s website, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.