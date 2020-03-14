The Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) announced Saturday afternoon, March 14, that the district is suspending site-based learning beginning at Spring Break, March 16, and extending until April 5. Additionally, all after-school activities, child care and field trips are canceled.
The decision to suspend site-based learning was done in an effort to lessen the likelihood of community spread of COVID-19. There are currently no cases of COVID-19 among CUSD students or staff, and are only three positive cases countywide.
The district is still in the process of working through how students will continue education during the closure.
“Your individual schools will be providing instructional materials online and in paper format,” said CUSD Superintendent Jeremy Decker in a letter to the community. “Your principal will be providing more detailed information about the process of delivering and returning these materials. Your teacher(s) and principal will be working during the school closure from a safe location to continue to provide student assignments throughout the closure. Of course, students are not required to complete work during Spring Break, March 16-20. Please be patient as this process begins. Your educators will contact your students as soon as possible.”
According to the letter from Decker, the decision was made in collaboration with the Sonoma County Department of Health Services, the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) and nearby school districts. Both the Healdsburg and Windsor unified school districts also announced their decisions to suspend site-based learning on Saturday.
On March 5, SCOE released a response plan detailing preparation efforts in case of continued outbreak of COVID-19. Though the plan discussed school closures in cases where someone in the community is found to have COVID-19, Decker said that local districts and SCOE began reevaluating plans following Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order Friday night, which addressed continued state funding in the case of COVID-19-based closures.
“The governor sent out an executive order last night that kind of through everything out of whack,” Decker said in an interview with the Reveille on March 14, adding that Newsom “softened his stance through an executive order that basically said, ‘look I’m going to be flexible,’” with funding.
Traditionally, ADA (average daily attendance) funds given to school districts are reliant on students either physically attending school or completing work through a previously agreed upon independent study program.
The order states that if schools temporarily close, they are required to continue education through either distance learning or independent study.
“What we’re trying to do now is district learning where we’re not ‘officially closed,’ but they’re learning at home and our staff is still going to be working,” Decker said, noting that the district is still working out what that model will look like in the coming weeks.
“There is still much more to be planned, and there will be further correspondence later this week. Be that as it may, we felt it was important to get this information to you as soon as possible. Please be safe and mindful of your family’s health,” he said in his letter to the community. “I look forward to having our students back at their schools as soon as possible.”
