Board will also swear in recently-elected trustees and appoint a provisional trustee to a board vacancy
The Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees is tackling a lengthy agenda this week, as it swears in new and reelected trustees, reviews its reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year, looks at COVID-19-related leave for employees, reviews its first interim budget report and Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF), appoints someone to fill a vacant board seat and more. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
To view a more in-depth article about filling the board vacancy, read our article about Tuesday’s selection process here.
Incoming trustees
The first thing the board will do, prior to approving its consent calendar, is to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election, swear in new trustees and recognize outgoing trustees.
Following the election, trustee Preston Addison was reelected and Gabriela Mendoza-Torres and Ashley Lopus White were elected to the board. Trustees Todd Lands, Cecile Peters and Brandon Axell will be recognized for their service to the district, as outgoing trustees. Axell, who was appointed to the board in May, will be interviewing to fill a board vacancy later on in the meeting.
COVID leave and reopening
As it has been doing at every meeting for the past handful of months, the board of trustees will be viewing a presentation from CUSD Superintendent Betha MacClain about where the district is at in its reopening planning progress, as well as receive a progress update on when in-person hybrid learning may happen.
Due to the state’s health order, schools in California who hadn’t received a waiver to reopen prior to a regional health order being issued will be unable to look at the possibility of hybrid learning until the more restrictive order is lifted (and once they get out of the state’s purple tier of COVID-19 tracking).
In past meetings, the district discussed the possibility of moving into a hybrid learning model in mid-January, however the recently-implemented county health order is scheduled to be in effect until at least Jan. 9, which is likely to elongate when districts can look at reopening or filing waivers.
The district’s reopening plan is a constantly shifting document, so the updates help provide more current information about where the district’s at in its planning. Last meeting, for example, district Director of Maintenance, Operations and Transportation Rick Scaramella discussed ways in which the district has prepared for the potential return of students to campus.
Additionally, the board will be discussing and possibly approving a resolution that addresses quarantine and employee leave for the period of Dec. 19, 2020 to Jan. 22, 2021. The resolution, following guidelines from the California Department of Public Health, states that “the district has determined that all employees who travel out of the state or country must follow the CDHP recommendations and quarantine for 14 days upon return, and may not enter or work from any CUSD worksite until quarantine is completed,” and that “employees who cannot work remotely while under quarantine may use any accrued personal leave to quarantine so as to limit the need for employees to take leave without pay.”
Monetary matters
The LCFF is replacing the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) for the 2020-21 year and it designed to track how districts plan to provide education and support to students during COVID-19.
As part of its yearly obligations, the district will also be reviewing its first interim budget report, which is when it certifies that the district is able to meet its financial obligations for the current fiscal year, as well as the next two years.
Other items being discussed at the meeting include an update on the district’s Measure H projects, consideration of an agreement with Geocon for consulting related to its Measure H construction projects, selecting a voting representative for vacancies on the Sonoma County Committee on School District Organization, discussing and appointing trustees to various district committees and adopting its regular board meeting calendar.
To view the full board agenda packet, which includes the first interim report and the LCFF, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.