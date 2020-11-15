At its next regular meeting on Nov. 18, the Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees will be viewing a presentation about the district’s wellness resources website, receiving a presentation and possibly giving direction related to the undeveloped district property at the south end of Cloverdale and will be revisiting its reopening plan.
Additionally, the board will receive an update on construction progress for its current Measure H projects, look at high school graduation requirements, consider the employment of four short-term employees and consider the district’s initial proposal for contract negotiations with the California School Employees Association.
The meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. To view the agenda, which includes the link to the Zoom call, click here.
Wellness Website
The CUSD’s counseling staff has created a webpage of resources for students, families and staff in response to the impact that COVID-19 has had on mental health and wellness. District staff will present information about the website and resources to the board.
District Property
“The district purchased property south of town in anticipation of planned housing developments in Cloverdale that would increase the enrollment substantially. The development of the property was included in the Measure H ballot. The planned housing development near the site location is beginning to move forward and the district would like to explore facility options for funding purposes,” reads the agenda item for the discussion.
While Measure H, passed by voters in 2018, could be used to help develop the property, the district would likely need to find alternative funding options depending on how the site is developed.
The board of trustees will be receiving a presentation from MimiDene Williams of Williams and Associates about funding options and ideas.
Reopening Plan
The trustees will once again be revisiting the district’s reopening plan — something it’s done at every meeting since the summer. As part of the reopening discussion, district staff will present about the facilities, maintenance and operations progress and preparation for in-person learning.
At the last board meeting on Nov. 5, a revised start date of Jan. 19 for hybrid learning was suggested by Superintendent Betha MacClain, but was not officially approved. While the district is putting together plans for a reopening model, it’s unable to open for in-person hybrid learning until Sonoma County gets out of the state’s purple virus tier.
