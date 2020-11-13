In celebration of the fall season, local and budding artists of all ages and expertise came together to decorate wine barrels in Geyserville last month. Sixty-seven barrels were painted with seasonal themes. They are currently on display and are placed along Geyserville Avenue and will remain there through Thanksgiving. This is an invitation to take short drive to town and take in the fall colors of the area as well as enjoy the barrels dotted along the avenue.
Sponsored by the Geyserville Community Foundation along with barrels donated by local wineries (Topel, Pedroncelli and Munselle). The organization is working with the Wine Road to gather another 150 barrels for the spring project-the goal is to have a barrel at every power pole along Geyserville Avenue in the spring of 2021.
For more information about GCF please go to the website www.geyservillecommunityfoundation.org or contact Victoria Heiges at heiges123@yahoo.com
