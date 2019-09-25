Sonoma West Publishers’ special section Deep Trouble will be reprinted and made available to any school that desires copies.
The reprint is the result of additional demand for copies at schools and Sonoma West Publishers would like to extend the offer to all area schools free of charge. The reprint is made possible financially by an anonymous sponsor.
The section is a comprehensive overview of the factors leading to the collapse of the ecosystem along the Sonoma Coast. Stories cover the changing ocean temperature, ocean acidification, plastic pollution and what is being done on all fronts. Multiple experts in their fields provide a knowledgeable, diverse range of sources that have intimate knowledge of the local issues.
The section is tied together with strong visual imagery, and can be used as a learning tool for children of any grade level. The articles can provide jumping off points for students to explore their own areas of interest, while having the most up-to-date information at their fingertips.
Those interested schools can email publisher Rollie Atkinson at rollie@sonomawest.com to receive copies. Please indicate how many copies you would like to receive.
