In addition to its regular board meeting agenda (read our overview here), the Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees is selecting its newest member during a regular meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.. Four people — Brandon Axell, Jenny Candelaria-Orr, Johannes Hoevertsz and Christina Lepe-Duarte — have applied for the district's vacant trustee seat.
During Tuesday’s meeting, all four will be interviewed during the public meeting, the current board trustees will deliberate and select one of the applicants to be appointed a “provisional trustee.” They will be filling the seat formerly held by Todd Lands, who was sworn in as a Cloverdale city council member last week.
Both Axell and Hoevertsz ran for a seat on the board during the November election, and came in third and fourth place. Axell was appointed to fill a vacancy on the school board in May of this year, following the departure of former trustee Eric Higginbotham.
Candelaria-Orr ran for a seat on the Cloverdale City Council this year, coming in fourth in the two-seat election. Lepe-Duarte was interviewed by the board in May after applying to fill Higginbotham’s seat.
Whoever is selected for the provisional trustee appointment will sit on the school board for two years, the remainder of Lands’ term.
Looking ahead, the district faces a list of upcoming decisions and challenges, including the allocation of its Measure H funds and the completion of various related district construction projects, a budget that’s been impacted by decreasing revenue and increasing expenditures, both the current and unforeseen impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and more.
The board of trustees chose to appoint a trustee rather than hold a special election because of the estimated cost to the district should they have issued an election for the seat, which would have cost the district between $20,000 and $30,000. Applications for the seat were opened Nov. 18.
To view the meeting agenda, which includes a link to the Zoom meeting, click here.
