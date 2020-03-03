The Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) is going to be making tough decisions in the near future, as it tries to repair a dwindling fund balance. At its Feb. 12 meeting, the CUSD Board of Trustees received presentations on both enrollment and the governor’s budget, both of which play an important role in how the district’s budget plays out year to year.
Ultimately, at that meeting, the board directed Superintendent Jeremy Decker to both increase the district-set reserve percentage, adding an 8% reserve goal target (right now the district has the 3% goal mandated by the Sonoma County Office of Education, as well as a 5% district-set goal). They also instructed him to get the district’s budget to the point where there’s at least a zero operational gain (loss) in the 2021-22 school year.
One of the key players in the district’s budget is the governor’s budget.
“What we learned at the governor’s proposal for January is that there has been a COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment), which has reduced the COLA that we are anticipating receiving,” said Chief Business Official Patricia Mills during her presentation to the board. “There is a per-ADA increase, but it basically gets offset with the COLA adjustments.”
While the district is able to meet its reserve targets for the 2019-20 school year, it’s anticipating to not be able to make the 5% target by the end of 2020-21 and is projected to not make either reserve target by 2021-22.
During the 2020-21 year, Mills’ projection lists an operational loss of approximetly $1.2 million, which would bring the district’s ending fund balance to $656,000.
The projected funds for the 2021-22 show the district as operating at a loss of $977,455, with its ending fund balance of negative $320,627. At that point, the district wouldn’t be able to make its 3% or 5% reserve totals, resulting in a negative overall restricted/unreserved balance of approximetly $1.8 million.
All of the projected funds were made with a flat assumption of ADA (average daily attendance) funds.
“Obviously we know that we have to make cuts in order to make our budget,” Decker said during the Feb. 12 meeting. “What I would like from the board today is what you want the structure of this budget to look like, what you want the reserve to look like, what do you want the structural deficit to look like.”
“We’ve rolled the dice a little bit, we can’t continue to hope that something happens without taking some action, it would put us — if none of these positive things happen — back to where we were,” said Trustee Eric Higginbotham.
In past budget discussions, the district hoped that numerous new developments in town would bring with it new students and increased ADA money. However, the enrollment numbers presented earlier in the evening showed only a 10-student increase in district enrollment as of October, with lower attendance numbers.
At the beginning of this school year, the district also began offering two independent study programs (one for current district students and one for students out of the district) in an attempt to keep students and bring more in. While the intra-district program has helped keep some students, the other one hasn’t brought new students in.
“It’s going to be rough. We’re small and we’re not getting a lot of help,” Trustee Todd Lands said.
“We were extremely optimistic based on the reporting of increased ongoing funds being reported from the governor's office, and news articles on EdSource. However, once we were truly briefed from School Services of California, we learned that while there was an increase in ongoing funding, there was a reduction in the COLA, and no relief for STRS/PERS pensions,” Decker said in an interview with the Reveille. “Therefore, after all was said and done, the governor's budget was actually slightly worse for our future budget projections. Essentially, all of the ‘increased funding’ was wiped out by the reductions made to the COLA.”
Decker said that he focused on three things when it came time to determine cuts to present to the board during its next meeting.
“I focus on three things based upon board direction,” Decker said, discussing how he approaches looking at areas to cut in the budget. “First, I try to look at positions that may not be filled due to a resignation or retirement. Second, I try to be creative in using grant funds to offset some of the cuts being made. Unfortunately, the third thing is that I stop setting aside money for future planning. For example, we were setting aside $60,000 per year to replace the aging furniture of the district, but I have eliminated that set aside for future years.”
The district budget and second interim report will be discussed at the board meeting on Wednesday, March 11. The school board meets at 6 p.m. in the Maker Space of Cloverdale High School.
Decker said that the lack of adequate funding at the state level makes it difficult for local districts to thrive and support staff and students.
“I think that it is ridiculous that school districts are put in this situation. We have a duty to educate our students, and prepare them to be successful in life. In order to do this, we need to be able to provide quality programs that enrich and ensure student learning, adequately compensate our staff and provide benefits that allow staff to live healthy lives so they can in turn continue to work for the district,” Decker said. “Most districts in Sonoma County are unable to do this due to the current funding received from the state of California. The fact that the fifth largest economy in the world (the state of California) cannot provide districts with a level of funding to properly provide the necessary staff, programs or compensation structure to ensure viability is extremely frustrating.
“Should nothing change in the near future, school districts up and down the state will have to continue to make cuts to essential programs and staff, and buildings will fall into disrepair,” he said. “I think we all know that a recession will come at some point, and we need to prepare for that moment. However, school districts should not be in the situation we are currently in, having to make cuts in order to survive, while the state continues to grow the state rainy day fund by a projected $2 billion in 2020 alone. Ultimately, when education isn't prioritized at the state level, it isn't just the paraprofessionals, custodians, teachers or principals who are affected, it is the growth of our students.”
