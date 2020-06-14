The Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees is slated to have a busy meeting on Wednesday, June 17, as it reviews the district’s next budget and considers approving a new district superintendent, among other items. The meeting, unlike every other district meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place in person at the Cloverdale High School East Gym, at 6 p.m.
After about a month of continuing discussions and interviews, the district has selected a new superintendent and will be voting on and announcing its choice at the meeting. The board will also be considering a revised superintendent salary. Current CUSD Superintendent Jeremy Decker is scheduled to leave the district at the end of June, since he’s taken a new position as the superintendent for the Windsor Unified School District.
The last item on the meeting’s agenda, and perhaps the one that will take up the most time, is a discussion surrounding upcoming budget cuts, due to a decrease in funds as outlined from the governor’s preliminary budget. The trustees will be discussing a three-year projection of the budget. Since the governor’s budget won’t be finalized until after the district’s budget is due, the CUSD only has a partial view of what funding will look like. However, the agenda item for the budget states that, “it is anticipated that cuts may need to be discussed.”
This possible round of budget changes comes on the heels of other reductions that the district discussed shortly before the pandemic hit, resulting in numerous cuts, including the board voting to give notice that it intends to lay off the district’s Director of Curriculum, Steve Charbonneau. Charbonneau’s final dismissal is also listed as an agenda item for the meeting.
The trustees will also be receiving a presentation on the progress of the district’s Measure H construction projects, considering annexing the district’s undeveloped property into the city of Cloverdale (the property’s annexation will be part of an area-wide annexation along with the property owned by the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians).
To view the agenda for the meeting, click here.
