Drivers asked to step up in case of events, illnesses
Earlier this month, parents of children at Jefferson Elementary received notices from the Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) that they would have to find alternate ways of getting their students to school for three days, as there wasn’t a bus driver available to pick them up for school.
The CUSD has 1.2 bus drivers — one who works every day and a “substitute” bus driver who works on Wednesdays when the district needs to use two buses. Having 1.2 permanent drivers is ideal for the district, Superintendent Jeremy Decker said. However, he said they need more trained drivers who are willing to be backups that they can call on when needed.
Having backup drivers on hand can help when the district needs drivers for field trips, sports games or when permanent bus drivers are unavailable. The latter led to a lapse in district bus service from Oct. 1 through Oct. 3, when the district’s primary bus driver was sick.
“It has been an incredible amount of pressure without an available substitute bus driver,” said CUSD Transportation Coordinator Stefani Wright. Wright also serves the bus driver for the district. “A number of field trips are either unable to happen because I need to be back in the district prior to Jefferson dismissal or the class will need to find an outside contractor which will be more costly than a district bus.”
The time spent trying to find other agencies to help with travel puts increased hours on the district’s transportation department, said Rick Scaramella, director of maintenance, operations and transportation for the district. If they’re unable to find an agency available to help with transportation, events and games have to be canceled or postponed.
“In general, our bus is out every day from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and then again from 2 until 4:30 p.m.,” Scaramella said. “So any field trip we schedule has to be back in Cloverdale prior to 2 p.m. to be able to accommodate the release of Jefferson students K-4.”
According to Wright, using outside contractors, including charter buses and other school districts, is costly. To try and cut down costs, the district has tried to use vans or parent transportation — but sometimes, that just doesn’t work out.
“As a school bus driver I see how difficult it can be for some of the parents to get their students to school, so I put pressure on myself to be at work whenever I physically can,” she said. “Having the district need to make a terribly difficult decision to cancel transportation for the three days stressed me even further but I know that every avenue was pursued prior to that decision.”
The lack of available drivers is multipronged, Decker said, attributing the lack of interested backup drivers to both low unemployment rates and the level of training required.
According to California’s Employment Development Department, unemployment in Sonoma County was at 2.7% in August.
“There simply isn't a big candidate pool of people looking to be trained to fill in as a back-up bus driver,” Decker said. “Also, it takes a lot of training to become a bus driver. The majority of people who are trained have ongoing permanent jobs with other entities. In Cloverdale, we need a backup driver, not a permanent driver, in case our bus driver is unable to drive for some reason or we have a need for two busses to take students to events.”
Having backup drivers they can call on in cases like these can help relieve the stress put on Wright, and the district as a whole. To get additional bus drivers in place, Decker said that the district is willing to pay to have drivers trained.
“The district is willing to pay to have people trained to become a bus driver so long as they are willing to sign an agreement that states they will provide services to the district after being trained,” he said. “Stefani has become a credentialed trainer in the past year. The district needs to have a list of people that can be called for field trips, sports games and when our current bus drivers are unavailable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.