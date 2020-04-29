Every weekday, a modest group of two to three Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) food staff help feed students district wide. The district’s grab-and-go meal service has been in place since the start of the county’s shelter-in-place order and has been feeding between 270 and 320 students every day, depending on what’s being served.
Over the course of a little under an hour on Friday, April 24, a handful cars drove up, and parents walked up, to a single canopy tent set up in front of Washington School — some people requesting two meals, some requesting up to six or seven. Under the tent, Jannie Falleri and Capri Schriner were organizing brown paper bags of packaged and prepared meals to hand out to whoever was coming to pick them up.
Cloverdale’s grab-and-go meal service is available to anyone age 18 and under, and is handed out Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. While some districts in the county require a student to be present, Cloverdale’s doesn’t. Rather, parents or guardians may pick up the food without their students to allow for more flexibility. Each bagged meal includes lunch for the current day and breakfast for the following day.
“We actually have set up a menu like we would during the school year,” said Alyce Hernandez, cafeteria manager for the district.
She noted, however, that much more time is involved when it comes to packaging meals for grab-and-go.
“It actually is a lot more work because during the school year we don’t have to wrap everything and we can put it on their trays,” she said. “Here we have to bag and wrap and make sure everything is in a sterile container for each student.”
When asked if the district has experienced any shortage of food supply similar to what community members may see when heading to the grocery store — lack of milk, eggs, pasta or the like — Hernandez said that they’ve been fortunate and haven’t seen a shortage from vendors yet.
“They’ve been accommodating doing extra deliveries if we need it, it’s been very nice,” she added.
The process hasn’t been without some trial and error, however. Hernandez has been posting the day’s meals on the Community of Cloverdale Facebook page so parents know what to expect if they decide to stop by for a grab-and-go meal, but she said that she’s only been posting one day at a time to accomodate any potential change in menu. Additionally, she said the district had to rework the way it was doing meals after the first few weeks. Now, they seem to have gotten into a rhythm.
Prior to the shelter-in-place order, the school district was already having funding conversations about its food services and how to make them more financially stable. However, now wrestling with the additional cost of increased packaging materials and increased pay, but decreased demand, the monetary component of what’s to come is up in the air.
“We were anticipating a shortfall with the food service program at budget at about $44,000, but now as we come to this point in March (when district shifted to distance learning), we’re no longer serving as many meals so we won’t see the food service requirements that were necessary (during physical school),” said Patricia Mills, chief business official for the CUSD.
“It’s just one of the great mysteries at one point as to how the year will totally unfold,” she added. “We are seeing fewer expenses because we haven’t seen as many students.”
CUSD Superintendent Jeremy Decker said that districts have been asked to track COVID-19-related expenses and said that he hopes California Senate Bill 117 opens up some reimbursement funding for districts.
Since the start of the meal service, Hernandez said that the number of students getting meals has fluctuated. In the beginning, they were seeing around 120 students. Once they were able to get the word out about the grab-and-go meals more, and once they had pizza day, meal pick-up jumped to around 300 students. Now, they see between 270 and 320 students per day, a little under half of the roughly 700 students they were feeding lunch to while school was physically in session.
The most rewarding part of being out there daily and handing out meals? Hernendez said that it’s, without a doubt, seeing the students and families.
“The kids, seeing their faces and the parents are totally appreciative. They’re very happy we’re out there. It makes it way worth it,” she said.
“From a management point of view of perspective, I feel it’s the employees,” Mills said. “They are the most dedicated group of employees who are doing this on a daily basis. They have not wavered one bit.”
Hernandez echoed Mills’ sentiment, adding that Falleri and Schriner have been “amazing.”
