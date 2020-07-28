The Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Wednesday night, July 29 for a special meeting that will primarily be spent going over plans for the upcoming school year. The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom, with a public session beginning at 6 p.m. To view the meeting live, click here.
The meeting agenda is short, but holds a lot of weight for parents waiting to hear what’s in store for the district’s distance learning plans.
The first item on the board’s agenda is discussing a request to allow two students to remain in kindergarten at Jefferson instead of promoting them to first grade. Following that, they will consider the approval of a lease leaseback agreement for the Washington School gymnasium — a normal step for moving forward with district construction.
Lastly, the district board will consider the approval of the district’s 2020-21 school reopening plan, which was created as a result of work done by a 56-person committee over the past two weeks. Though the plan is a draft, it’s supposed to serve as a framework for how the district plans to operate in the upcoming months. Once approved by the board, more in-depth work will be done to outline the specifics of how distance learning will work.
The plan outlines everything from procedural actions for facilities to help mitigate spread of the COVID-19 virus to examples of daily schedules for each school to what a hybrid model of instruction will look like once Cloverdale schools begin to have partial in-person instruction.
Related to the district’s reopening plan, the board will also be considering the approval of a report for its Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) which outlines the COVID-19-related changes to the district’s programs.
To view the full board agenda, which includes the district’s reopening plan, click here.
