The Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) is hoping to have all of its students set up with internet and computer access by the end of this week. The district, which has joined all of the districts in the county and throughout the state in setting up distance learning following a statewide shelter-in-place order, was in a better place than many when it came to making sure students were equipped with what they need to learn — they already had a one-to-one technology program for older students. However, that doesn’t mean that setting up distance learning has come easy.
“I think something that’s being lost in the stories that are out there is just how difficult this is,” Superintendent Jeremy Decker said, describing the limited lead time when it came to preparing the district for distance learning. “Dr. Charbonneau (the district’s director of curriculum) and I had about a day where we said, ‘Oh, the state’s going to lift the independent study requirement and now we can actually do distance learning.’ That was the Friday before spring break. What we got to was, ‘Teachers, take your laptops home and students take your Chromebooks home.’ We spent, and teachers spent, all of spring break trying to solve this and plan for it.
“Our teachers have worked so hard to try and meet this need and to turn their classrooms from a fully in-person experience to a completely digital one,” he continued. “That takes years to do, and we did it in two days. It’s pretty nuts. What teachers have undertaken is massive and I think should be celebrated.”
As teachers began to turn their classrooms digital, the district also had to begin making sure that students were equipped to handle this new all-digital way of learning. For grades without one-to-one technology, they had to check in and see which students needed to check out devices and for families they had to catalog which families needed help gaining internet access so their students could participate in online learning.
“We took this down to an individual student level,” Decker said about the district’s approach when it came to reaching out to families. “We did an audit based on every class and every student.”
As part of the process of tracking down the needs of students, teachers submitted lists of the kids and families who they knew had technology access issues, or who they were unable to reach, to their school’s principal. From there, CUSD Director of Technology Luis Camacho worked with the principals to contact families and make sure they were adequately set up with internet, and that their students had an iPad or Chromebook to do work on.
“Luis and Carlos Jimenez (an IT support specialist with the district) even drove to people’s homes. We’ve talked people through how to log-in to Wi-Fi, how to sign up for Comcast, some people said ‘I can’t get Comcast’ and Luis actually drove out there to see if they could or couldn’t,” Decker said. “That way we could make sure we could assist them properly and if they needed a hotspot, we could provide one to them.”
The district has purchased 14 Wi-Fi hotspots and at last count, had around 30 students that needed assistance with internet access. At a special board meeting for the CUSD Board of Trustees on April 4, Camacho said that he was able to help 10 of those families get internet service through internet providers like Comcast, that are offering free internet in the wake of COVID-19. As of April 6, he was still working with some families to see if they could get internet without a hotspot.
“We’ve assigned 10 (hotspots) and we’re still waiting to see if there’s anybody else who can get a service provider,” Camacho said.
Decker estimates that districtwide, between 90 and 95% of students are set up with the technology they need for district learning.
“Our intention is to make sure we have that completely finalized and set up by the end of this week,” he said. “We should be pretty darn close to having full coverage.”
During the April 4 board meeting, it was noted that first through sixth grade students in the district should receive devices like Chromebooks or iPads by the end of this week. Grades are scheduled to receive them on different days, with first and third grades, fifth and sixth grades, and second and fourth grades grouped together to receive them at different points throughout the week.
At Washington School, Principal Mark Luchheti said that he’s seen around 100 Chromebooks get checked out by students.
“As people need them, if they actually need a hotspot we’re going to make sure they’re covered,” Decker said. “Luis and I have discussed this extensively and we want to make sure that no matter what, we can figure out a way to make sure they have connectivity.”
While the district believes they currently have enough hotspots to equip those who need it, should they need more, Camacho said that there’s potentially a two to four-week waiting period to receive additional hospots.
What to do about no connectivity
If there are students who end up having to wait on additional hotspots, the district plans to have their school site give them packets to work on — something they’re already doing for two students.
“As of now I know the principals are doing packets for two students that don’t have access online, so they can do some work while we’re waiting to receive hotspots if we end up needing them,” Camacho said.
As the district works on onboarding students and families with technology, there is some curriculum flexibility when it comes to getting everyone up to speed.
“It’s a pretty flexible instructional approach that the teachers are taking, so if we don’t get ahold of a student the first couple of weeks and then we get them online, they can catch them up,” Director of Curriculum Steve Charbonneau said. “It’s obviously a different world, having to instantaneously jump from a fairly traditional model to distance learning without any warning. We’re just trying to get the students online and once we get them online, we’re ready to go.”
Talking money
The district is expecting to receive $23,000 from the state as part of a funding package being distributed to local education agencies to help balance extra expenses that districts have incurred because of COVID-19 and the switch to distance learning.
Decker outlined how he anticipates the money will be used in the district: “Coming off the top of that $23,000 is going to be whatever we need to make sure we have 100% of our students connected. Following that we’re going to look at any safety things that might come up … and then after that we’re going to look at remediation for the students who may not be as successful for distance learning. What that remediation looks like, I’m not sure yet — it could be tutoring, it could be a million different things.”
In some cases, the money will be used to help backfill dollars that have already been shelled out to get students connected, since the district began taking actions to get technology to students before state money was announced.
Additionally, the district also received a $1,000 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale to help purchase hotspots for the district.
When asked to reflect on how prepared he feels the district was to take on a challenge like the dramatic shift to distance learning, Decker noted the district’s progressive technology plans that were in place before districts stopped in-person learning.
“I 100% believe that we were very well situated to take this on, compared to many other districts,” Decker said when asked to reflect on how prepared he feels the district was to make a shift to digital education. “We’ve really invested in a lot of technology over the past few years, and the training that comes along with that technology. To put this in perspective, I would say probably about 90% of our teachers from fifth grade through 12th grade already use Google Classroom in some form. We were already that far ahead with using Google Classroom, whereas some places don’t even have laptops in the hands of their students yet.
“It’s rare to have your director of technology be willing to drive out to somebody’s home to make sure they have connectivity or not — that’s not a common thing. My team has just been stellar in their response,” he added. “Teachers have not balked, they’ve jumped in and said ‘We’re just going to figure it out.’ I can’t speak highly enough to the work that’s been done here in Cloverdale. The response as a district has been unifying and I’m just really impressed with what has been accomplished. We’re really farther ahead than a lot of places.”
