Across multiple days last week, 16 “eXperience Cloverdale” flag poles were vandalized.
The flags were knocked to the ground, with the bottom five inches bent at the base where the pole goes into the sidewalk.
Neena Hanchett, executive director of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce received a call from a community member on July 8 letting her know that they had filed a police report detailing what they found — multiple flags poles on First Street on the ground and bent. The following day, Hanchett heard that flags on North Cloverdale Boulevard near Cloverdale Eagle Tech had experienced the same fate.
According to Hanchett, the poles aren’t particularly heavy, though she suspects that somebody purposefully leaning on them may cause them to bend.
Luckily, the poles weren’t ruined beyond repair. Eagle Tech has helped saw off the bent bottoms of the poles, allowing the chamber to continue using the flags without having to shell out more money — they may just look a bit shorter.
“We’ve had them up for more than a year and we’ve just ordered some more,” Hanchett said. “We’re looking to bring them down to Furber Plaza, we’re thinking of taking them down the boulevard to the fire department.”
But this recent rash of vandalism has made her wary.
“We don’t have a whole lot of funding to replace this stuff,” she added.
The flags in downtown Cloverdale were put up by the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, but initiated in part by local business owners, Hanchett said. The reason flags are at spaces downtown and the reason the Chamber is looking at bringing them farther south is that “businesses have called us and said ‘we want a flag,’” Hanchett said.
Currently, she estimates there are a total of around 40 flags in downtown Cloverdale.
“To me, it’s like we’re — not just the chamber, the business community, the residents of this town, the people that come to visit us here — trying to make this be something we’re proud of,” Hanchett said, gesturing to downtown Cloverdale. “It’s just so disheartening. Somebody must be doing it on purpose.”
While this vandalism poses a monetary predicament for the chamber should it continue, Hanchett said one of the things that worries her the most is that this is an example of a recent spate of vandalism.
Part of something larger
The bending of chamber flags is the most recent in an onslaught of downtown vandalism that has occurred in the past few months.
A sculpture on the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail was broken on May 31 when three people allegedly swung on the piece, breaking the hook that held the sculpture up.
Fast forward a bit, pieces of rainbow-colored fabric hanging up at Bolt Fabric + Home were town down from where they were nailed to an arbor.
Around the same time, a Pride flag on North Cloverdale Boulevard was cut from its pole and stolen. Pride flags were put up along the boulevard on June 20 in congruity with an event being held at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center. The flags were up for the weekend of the event.
“There’s definitely been an uptick in vandalism occuring,” Interim Chief of Police Robert Stewart said.
Police reports have been filed for three of the four occurances.
Stewart said that all or most of the incidents have occurred in the evening, and that the department has yet to identify any of the people involved in the various instances of downtown vandalism.
Following the recent events, the police department conducted a walk-through of downtown to see if any business owners have surveillance cameras that may assist them in identifying the people involved. While the walkthrough yielded no cameras, Stewart said that some businesses have indicated looking into installing some.
Those with information on any of the recent instances of vandalism are asked to contact the non-emergency department line at 707-894-2150. If someone sees an act of vandalism in action, Stewart said to call the emergency line (9-1-1).
