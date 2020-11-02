Vote count in Cloverdale
It’s Election Day, and the votes will be rolling in soon.
|Cloverdale City Council
|Two seats are open.
|VOTES
|%
|Melanie Bagby
|0
|0%
|Mary Ann Brigham
|0
|0%
|Jenny Candelaria-Orr
|0
|0%
|Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe
|0
|0%
|Todd Lands
|0
|0%
|
|
|Cloverdale Unified School District
|Three seats are open.
|VOTES
|%
|Preston Addison
|0
|0%
|Brandon Axell
|0
|0%
|Johannes J. Hoevertsz
|0
|0%
|Gabriela Mendoza-Torres
|0
|0%
|Ashley White
|0
|0%
|
|
|Measure R
|
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|
|
We'll also update, as appropriate, county issues that could impact Cloverdale. Stay tuned.
|Measure O - Sonoma County
|
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|
|
|Measure P - Sonoma County
|
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|
|
|Measure DD - Sonoma County Transportation Authority
|
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|
|
|Measure BB - North Sonoma County Healthcare
|
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|
|
News nonprofit CalMatters is providing updates on state and national elections using numbers from the California Secretary of State's Office. Results for the following charts reflect the state, rather than just Sonoma County.
