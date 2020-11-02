big flag

Vote count in Cloverdale

It’s Election Day, and the votes will be rolling in soon. 

Cloverdale City Council
Two seats are open.VOTES%
Melanie Bagby00%
Mary Ann Brigham00%
Jenny Candelaria-Orr00%
Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe00%
Todd Lands00%
 
 
Cloverdale Unified School District
Three seats are open.VOTES%
Preston Addison00%
Brandon Axell00%
Johannes J. Hoevertsz00%
Gabriela Mendoza-Torres00%
Ashley White00%
 
 
Measure R
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 

We'll also update, as appropriate, county issues that could impact Cloverdale. Stay tuned. 

Measure O - Sonoma County
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 
Measure P - Sonoma County
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 
Measure DD - Sonoma County Transportation Authority
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 
Measure BB - North Sonoma County Healthcare
 VOTES%
Yes00%
No00%
 
 

News nonprofit CalMatters is providing updates on state and national elections using numbers from the California Secretary of State's Office. Results for the following charts reflect the state, rather than just Sonoma County. 

