Over 60 people filed into the Cloverdale High School Maker Space last week to voice opinions regarding the future of CHS’ football field.
The discussion of whether the field would be replaced by synthetic turf material or sod was part of a larger Measure H discussion item, which outlined three major projects as being the focus of the bond money.
The three projects include a new gym for Washington Middle School, construction of a two-story building for classrooms at Jefferson Elementary and the installation of a synthetic track and turf field at CHS.
The board voted 3-1 in favor of passing the Measure H project and design list. Trustees Jacque Garrison, Cecile Peters and Preston Addison voted in favor of the projects; Board President Todd Lands voted against, citing the financial ramifications of replacing a turf field; Trustee Eric Higginbotham was absent.
The renovated CHS field area will have a seven-lane track, maintaining the six lanes required for competitions with one additional lane that can be used by the school to reduce overall wear.
The discussion surrounding pro-sod or pro-turf primarily involved weighing the cost differences between the two, with the price to both install and replace turf being significantly higher than the costs surrounding sod.
“The information that we’ve been able to gather to date is that both types of fields will require ongoing maintenance, and replacement eventually. Both will require replacement in 10 to 12 years — now, that’s an average,” said Lisa Ledet of Van Pelt Construction, who’s handling the construction of the projects. “Some fields last a lot longer, some may not last as long, depending on the use and maintenance.”
According to Ledet, the difference between the cost of initial installation (when it comes to materials) is around $320,000, with sod costing less.
The difference for replacing the field is $200,000, with sod costing less the first time you replace it (the cost of replacement goes up the second time you replace the field, because you have to replace the field’s underlay).
The total replacement cost for sod is between $300,000 and $350,000 and replacement for turf is between $500,000 and $550,000. The numbers are based on estimates from Van Pelt Construction’s past experience, as well as from estimates provided by contractors.
Superintendent Jeremy Decker said that the two types of fields also have different costs when it comes to maintenance — the maintenance of turf will save the district around $23,000 per year in time spent maintaining the field, so the hours that would have been spent maintaining the field will be allocated elsewhere.
According to Decker, the replacement cost for the field is unlikely to be financially feasible for the district in 10 to 12 years. However, the board may be able to set aside bond money for deferred maintenance on the field, which would allow them to use money from Measure H in the future. Setting aside bond money for replacement wasn’t on the agenda for the Oct. 16 board meeting, and has yet to be discussed by the board of trustees.
The public comment period for the agenda item was full of people who spoke in favor of installing turf.
“We have been meeting for a long time on this, and there’s been a lot of discussion,” said CHS football coach Greg Alexander. “A couple of things I think are important to note — you asked about when was the last time the field’s been replaced and you can say, ‘well hey, that sod lasts forever.’ I urge you to go walk the field, and tell me if you want to play on that.”
Alexander also brought up the schedule differences when it comes to putting in sod or turf, fearing that the installation of sod would close off the field for home games during next fall. While replacement for either would start in the spring after rainy season, the nature of turf would allow the field to be played on earlier, since it doesn’t have to go through a curing process. Ledet said that, should the district go with the turf option, the field would be closed from March 2020 to August 2020. Because of the two- to four-month curing period for sod, it would run the risk of being unusable past August.
“Our officiating costs are roughly just below $30,000 a year. Our six home football games generate about $18,000 per year, and that goes directly to officiating costs which the district does not contribute to. We do some outside fundraising to add to that. My concern is, if we lose that $18,000 of revenue, it’s going to cripple the athletic department,” Alexander said.
A representative from the Eagle Pride Boosters also spoke up during public comment, echoing Alexander’s concern and listing the possible financial ramifications that the lack of home games would have on the Boosters’ revenue.
Lands said that, while the landscaping company estimates a multi-month waiting period for sod, other schools that have installed sod told him it only needed a multi-week curing period.
“All of the high schoolers in the room today felt it was important to stand up for their beliefs in the future of our field, as ultimately it will have the greatest effect on us. The players consistently heard the controversy of whether a turf or sod field would be best throughout this year, and we are here to advocate for turf,” said CHS Eagles football player Colby Furia. “As junior season comes closer as the days pass, the juniors both in football and in soccer approach their last season. Upon hearing the consequences of installing a sod field, we believe it is unethical and unfair to sports players in their junior, and soon-to-be-senior years … the home aspect of games not only gives an advantage, but gives the true feeling of playing your heart out on your own field … Turf is what the students at CHS want. The students are all here ecstatic about the possibility of turf, and would love to have the chance to play on it.”
CHS student and athlete Logan Axell also spoke in favor of the district installing turf, and presented the board with a petition signed by students in favor of turf.
Additional community members spoke up in favor of turf, specifically citing the opportunity for more playtime as weather will be less of a barrier and the fact that the field would no longer have to be restriped by a gang of volunteers every week.
Board student representative Liz Ruiz inquired about the field replacement’s impact on this year’s graduation.
“I take pride in coming here,” she said. “I really love this school and I would love to graduate here, and I don’t know which option would be beneficial (to that).”
While neither option would allow district seniors to graduate on the football field, CHS Principal Christopher Meredith assured Ruiz that plans are being put in place to have students graduate on the CHS campus, just on the baseball field.
When it came time for the trustees to make their decisions, the majority of the board was in favor of the turf, pointing to a clear direction from those who voiced their opinion during public comment.
“I have to look at budgets as well. I know, I hate it as much as anybody else, but this turf is so expensive and unmanageable by our school district,” Lands said. “It would be a hardship for us to maintain, and unable to fix if there’s an issue.”
Lands also commented that, for research citing less injury rates for players on turf fields, there’s also research citing higher injury rates, and said that there’s an increased risk for staph infections and MRSA for students who have a wound that come into contact with turf.
Jefferson and Washington
The agenda item also outlined the design of projects at both Jefferson Elementary and Washington Middle schools.
A new gymnasium is planned for Washington, and will be placed on the southern end of the campus, where no buildings are currently housed.
As such, the campus won’t be impacted during the construction period.
The gymnasium is planned to be 13,512 square feet, and will include a court that’s striped to accommodate high school and middle school-sized basketball courts, practice and regulation-sized volleyball courts, as well as badminton. Additionally, the gymnasium is going to house two locker rooms and coach offices. Outside of the gymnasium, ATI Architects and Engineers is planning on landscaping the area and creating a main plaza, as well as adding in seven new parking spots.
Jefferson is slated to receive a new, two-story classroom building. The building is planned to be constructed on the south end of campus, where the playground currently stands. The classroom being placed in that location will make it so that construction doesn’t interfere with classes; the firm is planning on providing a new play structure where Jefferson’s garden is housed, and moving the garden to a different place on campus.
The two-story building will house 12 classrooms, and each floor will contain a bathroom (one for teachers and one for students) and a break-out space for teachers who want the option of taking groups of students out of the classroom for group work. The way the building is arranged will also allow for the creation of nine new parking spots.
The design discussions started at the site level, with each school’s designated site committee meeting to talk about different projects for Measure H funds. From there, the committees narrowed down their opinions regarding each project and worked with both Van Pelt Construction and ATI Architects and Engineers to bring recommendations to the board.
