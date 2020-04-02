How do you bring people together in a time when everyone is being told to remain distant from one another? That is a question that Kathryn Hecht, executive director and founder of the Alexander Valley Film Society (AVFS) sought to answer with the film society’s newly launched “Shelter in Place Series.” The series leans on tools that AVFS has been using since its inception — marrying technology and film to bring people together.
The series is based around three core types of events — educational opportunities like distance learning for kids or Sunday night discussion/webinars, weekly arthouse film screenings and a Wednesday night film and food night.
“I was sitting in my kitchen and thinking about what resources we had that were of value that could be shared with the community and the first thing that came to mind was the relationships we've built,” Hecht said. “I reached out to two local filmmakers, one of whom happens to be on our board and I said, ‘Let’s have a live discussion where people can write in with questions and chat with us and ask you questions about the film you’ve made.’ Part of that revelation was realizing there was also a way we could support the filmmakers at the same time — by pushing people to where they would buy and download their movies.”
The Shelter in Place series launched on Sunday, March 12, with a showing of “The Week,” a film written and starring north county resident Rick Gomez, and produced by his partner Jenny Gomez. Both joined participating viewers for a Q&A session moderated by Hecht.
“People were so excited to have something to do, to connect around. We had 13 people tuning in for the webinar (and no stats on how many people have viewed it since then),” she said. “Several people followed up later and asked for links to the film and links to the discussion.”
Similar live discussions are being held every Sunday, and the films being shown as part of the discussions run the gamut. Before people participate, they’re asked to view the film in question, which is often on a streaming platform (“The Week” was on Amazon Prime) or available for rent or purchase.
For the next Sunday night discussion, the AVFS will be hosting a discussion about Orson Welles’ “Touch of Evil” with film critic Jil Hales, owner of Healdsburg’s Barndiva. The film society is encouraging people to order from Barndiva before the event.
Partnering with local restaurants as a way to promote them during the shelter-in-place order is one of the goals for this series of events, Hecht said.
One of the film and food events, a viewing of Netflix’s “Uncorked,” is scheduled for April 1 (after press time) and involves a partnership with KINsmoke and Reeve Wines. The film viewing will be done through Netflix Watch Party extension on Google Chrome and registered event participants will be given a discount to both KINsmoke and Reeve Wines.
The Wednesday night film and food events ask participants to gather at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays to stream a film together while “recognizing that so many of our community partners have been restaurants and wineries,” Hecht said.
With the absence of open movie theaters due to the shelter-in place-order, the AVFS is also offering five-day movie rentals of select films (one per week) every Monday.
As of press time, the last planned shelter in place event on the AVFS’ website is scheduled for Monday, April 13. However, Hecht said that the series will keep going, “As long as people are mandated by authorities to shelter in place.
“I think there’s an opportunity to make an important distinction here,” she continued. “We work with young people for them to create films and find their place both as art and a skill building perspective, but the rest of our programming is really coming from an exhibition place of service. We are connecting people through film, connecting people through film events, screening incredible films for the community and giving them tools to connect with one another around those works of art.”
Since its inception in 2014, the film society has been there during fires and floods (its 2017 film festival was a benefit for the Community Foundation of Sonoma County’s Resilience Fund). Now, during a new kind of community hardship, Hecht said that helping put together the series has been a healing process for herself.
“Putting the series together has been a lifeline for me in this time,” Hecht said. “As we worry about the future, we worry about our economy … having something to focus on that is giving back to our community in a way that only we can provide in some ways is one of the most nurturing and healing things I can do for myself, and has been since we’ve started the film society. To be able to continue this effort as we have been in this time has been profoundly helpful to me personally.
“I think at the heart of the events is built into our mission, which is creating connection, creating partnerships, offering a global perspective and every single person on the board of directors and on our staff, and our volunteers, are incredibly proud to be able to step forward with this kind of work in a time of crisis and is grateful to have the community support, which we’re all going to need when we finally step our of our homes and get back to some sense of normalcy.”
