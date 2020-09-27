Red flag warning and heat advisory updates
The red flag warning and heat advisory issued for this weekend was extended to Monday. The warning is for all areas in the county and is extended to Monday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m.
In addition, the NWS also issued a heat advisory from Sunday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. to Monday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.
Call 2-1-1 to find a cooling center near you and for updates. For heat resources, please https://tinyurl.com/yam7cvte.
Sonoma County fire agencies will have extra fire engines staffed (in addition to normal staffing) to provide a rapid and strong response to any fires.
Residents are urged to take the following precautions:
Pay close attention to the weather forecasts now and through the weekend.
Keep a "go bag" packed of essentials so you can evacuate safely and quickly if necessary. Heed all evacuations orders immediately, waiting has bad outcomes.
Do not use powered equipment in or near vegetation. (The 12-acre fire from two days ago was caused by a mower.)
High temperatures this weekend will cause heat-related health issues. Stay out of the heat when possible.
Fire breaks out in Napa County
On Sunday morning, Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine made a statement regarding the Glass Fire in Napa County.
“A new fire has started around 4 a.m. this morning in the Napa Valley. The fire is called the Glass Fire and is burning in the area of Silverado Trail and Crystal Springs Road near St. Helena. The fire is currently (7:15 a.m.) 1,000 acres and burning towards the west under a strong east wind. Numerous structures are threatened and some have been damaged.
“At this time the fire is not a threat to Sonoma County but conditions could change quickly due to today’s critical fire weather. Please monitor local news and ensure that you are registered to receive emergency notifications in Sonoma County at http://www.socoemergency.org
“We are of course monitoring the situation very closely. Sonoma County fire agencies have sent 10 engines to assist in the firefight. All Sonoma County fire stations remain fully staffed as we are holding all personnel on duty.”
Heavy smoke and light ash blanketed Sonoma County on Sunday morning, and the sheriff’s department sent out a Nixle to reassure anxious residents that the fire was elsewhere.
Local parks closed during red flag warning
Sonoma County Regional Parks has announced the closure of several of its parks during the red flag warning currently in effect.
Due to a Red Flag Warning, the following parks will be closed from Sunday, Sept. 27, into Monday, Sept. 28: Foothill, Shiloh, Sonoma Valley, and Hood Mountain's Pythian Road entrance and all Hood trails to the summit.
We close these parks during high-wind advisories to protect visitor safety. (Due to wildfire damage from recent years, these parks pose a risk for falling trees and limbs.) We'll work to get trails inspected and parks reopened as soon as possible after the warning is lifted.
Additional Resources:
- National Weather Service forecast page:https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/total_forecast/getprod.php?wfo=mtr&pil=AFD&sid=MTR&version=0&banner=off
- Alert Wildfire camera network: http://www.alertwildfire.org/northbay/index.html?v=81e002f
- County of Sonoma Emergency - Register for Emergency Alerts here: https://socoemergency.org/
- Sonoma County Fire District: http://www.sonomacountyfd.org
