Resources finally starting to come in, fire still moving towards Guerneville area
Overnight, the Walbridge Fire grew from 20,000 acres to 21,125 acres and continued its push backing down into the Armstrong Woods grove, Sweetwater Springs and the Mount Jackson area. Over at the eastern flank of the fire, the Wallace Creek drainage continues to give fire crews difficulty, with the upper Mill Creek, Sweetwater Springs and McCray Ridge areas getting hit hard.
“The Wallace Creek drainage continues to give us difficulty in the afternoons. The afternoon winds are picking up between 2 p.m. through 8 or 9 p.m. each night, which is what’s pushing the fire along the Wallace Creek drainage/Mill Creek Road area and it’s creating issues for us for structure defense as the fire continues to advance down to West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road,” said CalFire Division Chief Ben Nicholls.
An additional struggle last night was the defense of a critical communications infrastructure at Mount Jackson. According to Nicholls, crews were able to successfully defend the structure.
“There was a defensive firing operating conducted last night to ensure that we had as much protection around that critical communications infrastructure as possible and so far it seems to be accomplishing what we wanted it to do,” he said.
The southern tip of the fire continues to move south toward the communities of Rio Nido and Guerneville, prompting the expansion of the evacuation warning.
The mandatory evacuation order has expanded to the following areas (see attached map for each area):
• All areas in Map Grid 1F2 which includes all areas south of the Russian River, east and north of Hwy. 116 (Pocket Canyon) and west of Martinelli Road,
• Area 4B1, which includes all areas south of River Road from Martinelli Road to the intersection of River Road at Trenton Road, west of Covey Road, north of Front Street and Highway 116 and east of Martinelli Road
• Area 2A3, which is defined as north of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma, everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road at Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road at Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line.
• Area 2A3
With the weather behaving similar to what crews have been seeing the past several days, Nicholls said the fire still wants to push toward the intersection of Westside Road and Sweetwater Springs and south towards Guerneville.
“While backing down into Guerneville and Armstrong Woods, the right flank of the fire threatening Cazadero Canyon is high on our list because we would have a canyon alignment with the wind at that point if it were to get all the way into the upper King Ridge Road area,” Nicholls said. “Resources are being deployed into the Cedars area today to ensure that we close up the corner at that side of the fire.”
Bulldozer crews are slated to come into that area to cut into the fire's edge. Bulldozer crews will also be working in the Korbel area to keep the fire above River Road.
“With those wind conditions, the concern would be that right now, the wind is pushing it in the direction that we’ve been fighting it. When that northwest wind comes off of it, now the fire becomes more of a fuel and slope driven fire, which could create issues for us out in the upper Cazadero Canyon area,” Nicholls said.
The good news is that more resources are starting to come in and firefighters who have been on the lines for 72 hours can finally get some rest. There are also no expected shortages of fixed wing aircraft today.
While smoke dictates where aircraft can be used, Nicholls said they’ll be using the Very Large Air Tankers (VLATs) and CalFire S2 tankers where the air is clear to “pinch off the head” of the fires as it works its way out to Westside Road. This is done in tandem with the work of hand crews and dozers to reinforce lines.
