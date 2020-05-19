The urgency ordinance prohibiting the sale and discharge of safe and sane fireworks for the remainder of 2020 in Cloverdale failed in a 3-2 vote Wednesday night. The ordinance will be brought back as a resolution at a future council meeting.
Per the City Attorney Jose Sanchez’ explanation during the meeting, the urgency ordinance needed a 4-1 vote. Sanchez said, however, that the nature of the ordinance is one that can be brought forth again as a resolution, which would only need a simple majority to pass.
“The reason why it was brought as an urgency ordinance was more of the urgent nature of why this was being done, the decision was made, ‘well, let’s prepare an urgency ordinance.’ I think it was an oversight as far as the voting goes, nothing in here (the Cloverdale Municipal Code) says it needs to be an urgency ordinance,” Sanchez said.
Mayor Gus Wolter and councilmembers Melanie Bagby and Marta Cruz voted in favor of the prohibition, and Vice Mayor Jason Turner and Councilmember Mary Ann Brigham voted against. The same vote breakdown applies to the decision to bring back the item as a resolution at the next city council meeting, currently scheduled for May 27 at 6 p.m.
The decision brought in a sizeable amount of write-in public comments before the meeting. Members of the public largely opposed the item because of fears that it would easily lead into an elongated prohibition of fireworks extending beyond 2020; the financial impact it would have on the Cloverdale Lions Club, which uses the sale of fireworks as a main club fundraiser; and the desire to support a longstanding tradition of having fireworks in the city.
A few weeks ago, the Lions Club announced its decision to cancel its annual fireworks show, because it was “unable to find an alternative site due to the current construction at the high school coupled with a need to comply with extended social distancing recommendations.” This decision is not connected to the emergency ordinace.
Proponents of prohibiting fireworks in Cloverdale have cited increased fire risk due to a forecasted early fire season and increased brush, and the fear that allowing fireworks would result in people gathering and therefore not abiding by social distancing protocol.
The ordinance was brought to the council as a result of a multi-meeting discussion that began in the city’s Finance, Administration and Police Subcommittee.
“This really came from the current circumstances and that is a really overworked, maxed out police department, staff that has not been able to do the brush clearing that we normally do and, because of COVID-19, having no access to the (crew) to do the two weeks of work that we usually do in our parks and open space,” Bagby said. “That’s what the impetus for this is — it’s not an attack on any group, it’s not a personal agenda item, it’s coming out of our current condition.”
Bagby also addressed people who took issue with the city’s lack of open discussion with Cloverdale’s fire chief when it comes to firework sales, saying that a ban on firework sales within the city is up to the council.
“That is within our jurisdiction, the fire chief, the fire district, they have nothing to do with it because it’s our municipal code. That decision is up to us, and if we can’t make hard decisions based on current conditions, we shouldn’t be doing the job,” Bagby said.
Due to the nature of fire districts, the Cloverdale Fire Protection District (CFPD) exists as a separate entity from the city. While the two entities are scheduled to have joint subcommittee meetings three time a year, per the Cloverdale city website, the joint committee hasn’t met since Aug. 13, 2018. The next meeting is scheduled for June 8.
When asked about the fire district’s stance on having safe and sane fireworks in the city, Cloverdale Fire Chief Jason Jenkins told the Reveille that the department hasn’t changed its stance on the sale of safe and sane fireworks, or on fire displays. He noted that they “aren’t calling for a ban” at this time.
Jenkins reiterated, however, that ultimately the decision surrounding the regulation of fireworks is up to the city and the city council.
“It’s important to differentiate and understand the responsibilities between the city and the district,” he said.
Regardless of the outcome of the resolution to temporarily prohibit fireworks, Jenkins said that the department will continue to up-staff on the Fourth of July.
“I don’t think that anyone can dispute the good that the Lions Club does for our community … every time you turn around the Lions Club is doing something,” Wolter said. “I am a big supporter of fireworks and come next year, I’m hoping we have our fireworks, I’m hoping that COVID-19 is behind us. This year, I have to step back and take a pause. Our staff is definitely over worked, our police department, to handle this on top of everything else is just going to drain them. From a medical standpoint, I don’t want to see us sending ambulances down to emergency rooms that are trying to treat folks that may have COVID-19.”
“Unless something changes between now and the next couple weeks, I’m going to have to support this,” Wolter said, adding that at some point he views the discussion of whether or not to permanently prohibit fireworks as one that should go to the voters as a ballot initiative.
One of the initial dissenting votes, Brigham said that she doesn’t believe a temporary prohibition on fireworks would be effective and would instead increase the likelihood of people setting off fireworks that aren’t “safe and sane.”
“I think if we completely eliminate the safe and sane, then we are going to see a huge upturn or uptick in illegal fireworks,” Brigham said. “I’m sorry that it may be a little bit of a strain on the police department, but I think if we talk about this and work it out, that there is a possibility that the Lions Club themselves could … go through the communities and let the police department know if they see anything.”
In a phone call to the Reveille on May 15, Wolter reiterated his plan to support firework sales next year, should concerns caused by COVID-19 dissipate. He also said that if “we get to the middle of June and everything’s fine, as the mayor, I’ll bring it (the resolution) back to the council.”
The proposed ordinance will come back as a resolution during the May 27 Cloverdale City Council meeting. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. and be broadcast both over Zoom and on the city’s YouTube page.
