Cloverdale’s fireworks discussion temporarily came to an end Wednesday night, as a resolution to ban the sale and discharge of safe and sane fireworks for the remainder of 2020 received no second vote from councilmembers.
The resolution was initially brought to the council two weeks ago as an urgency ordinance, but was brought back on May 27 after the city’s attorney realized that there was no merit to present the item as an ordinance which would require a 4-1 vote to pass, instead of a resolution, which only requires a simple majority.
Following discussion of the issue, the council voted 1-4 against the resolution, with Councilmember Melanie Bagby introducing the item. The item did not receive a second, which would have brought it forward for a vote.
The possible prohibition of fireworks was brought to the council due to concerns surrounding police staffing limitations caused by COVID-19
Prior to discussion, City Manager David Kelley asked the council to consider “any fireworks sale or public displays be required to submit a public safety and health protection plan.”
“Really that’s just guided in best practices to ensure that our community remains fire safe and addresses any concerns around the issue of coronavirus. I know some of the fireworks folks have submitted a proposed plan that would address the proposed sale,” Kelley said.
“We did direct staff to bring this item back for reconsideration ... we received a tremendous amount of feedback from the residents of Cloverdale supporting safe and sane fireworks,” Mayor Gus Wolter said, adding that he’s heard that the Lions Club has received permission to hold its annual fireworks display in the baseball field behind Cloverdale High School. “Dennis from TNT has provided materials that will be passed out with the sale of every safe and sane firework that will give proper protocol for distancing. My question to the city council is, do you want to continue entertaining this item or would you rather wait and do it later in the year?”
“In two previous meetings, the chief of police supported this item. I’m finding myself in a position where I think my other councilmembers are not going to support the position of the chief of police — which I just find shocking because they’ve been sacrificing and keeping us safe for months under very difficult circumstances … and the buck stops here,” Bagby said. “Fireworks are not a right, they are a privilege. The privilege in deciding where the circumstances are, where they’re safe, it resides in this council and we should be able to make this decision reasonably.”
While some community members voiced support for the passing of the temporary prohibition due to increased fire threat, the majority of those who voiced their opinion at this week’s council meeting and the one held earlier this month were against the ban. Prior to the meeting, numerous letters against the prohibition were submitted to the council, including one signed by over 400 Cloverdale residents.
The letter, sent to the council and city staff by Todd Lands, reads in part:
“Understanding COVID-19 and the current shelter-in-place order, the people of Cloverdale are responsible enough to practice safe distancing while enjoying fireworks during their celebration of our freedoms. We do not need anyone parenting or oppressing us, as we are able to make intelligent, informed decisions as adults. Further, both Lions Club and (Veterans of Foreign Wars) will do whatever possible to make sure all current social distancing guidelines are followed at time of sales.”
In the letter, Lands emphasizes the fundraising role that the sale of fireworks has for both the Lions Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the impact that a lack of funds would have on the community because of the various programs that the organizations put on and donate to.
“If given the opportunity, we can do this safely. We can have these small displays with our own families, in our own driveways and maintain a little bit of normalcy through a summer that’s been anything but normal,” said Justin Galloway, a member of the Lions Club. “It allows kids at home who look forward to stuff like this who’ve had their lives turned upside down. It allows them to experience something that they’re more accustomed to. It gives them something to do, something to look forward to. I think this is actually a way we can turn something into a positive.”
Galloway added that with a possible increase in families purchasing fireworks, since families will likely have individual fireworks displays rather than large gatherings, it may increase the amount of funds raised by the Lions Club and Veterans of Foreign Wars — therefore putting more money back into the community. Galloway also stressed that he believes allowing fireworks will encourage parents to teach their kids how to safely handle fireworks.
During public comment, Cloverdale resident Shirley Davis spoke in favor of the prohibition.
“Where I live, I’ve called the police department twice because fireworks were being fired over the rooftops … I think with the idea of dry grass, the potential of a fire hazard, we can’t make a decision based on emotions and based on dollars — it has to be done with consideration with safety for everybody. The Lions Club, I know they do a lot for the community and they depend on this money, but there are other communities that have done away with fireworks that have Lions Clubs. Maybe they should reach out to them and think outside the box for other ways they can make their money,” Davis said.
When it came time to deliberate, Bagby offered up the resolution and was met with silence and no second.
Following the failed item, Vice Mayor Jason Turner confirmed that safety pamphlets regarding fireworks and social distancing will be given out to help ensure people know that they still need to maintain social distancing protocol and are aware of safe firework practices.
“I’d also like to make sure we keep the conversation with the community going and realize again — this is not a two-sided issue; there are several various opinions,” Bagby said. “They’ve come to the council wanting to discuss this publicly. They’ve also come to the council wanting to make sure that the good work that’s done by the service organizations can move forward.”
Wolter said that he can see fireworks coming back to the council in the future, possibly as a ballot measure.
