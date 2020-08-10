The lineup for the Cloverdale City Council race was finalized last Friday, which was set as the deadline to file papers to run. Both incumbents for the two available seats on the Cloverdale City Council filed papers, meaning the deadline will not be extended an additional week. All candidates who pulled papers to run finalized their applications.
The two council seats up for election are currently held by Melanie Bagby and Mary Ann Brigham. Bagby was first elected to the council in 2016 and had previously served on the city’s planning commission. Brigham held a council seat from 1998 until 2006, from 2008 until 2010 and from 2012 until the present day.
Also seeking council seats are Jenny Candaleria-Orr, Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe and Todd Lands. Lands currently sits on the Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees. Garcia-Hinchliffe is an Air Force veteran who grew up in the local agricultural community, and currently works in the wine industry. Both Candaleria-Orr and Garcia-Hinchliffe are new to Cloverdale politics.
Three members of the five-person city council — Gus Wolter, Jason Turner and Marta Cruz — have terms that don’t expire until 2022.
Voter information guides will begin to be mailed on Sept. 24 and mail-in ballots will be received after Oct. 5. Voter registration for the Nov. 3 General Election closes on Oct. 19.
The Nov. 3 consolidated General Election also will include two countywide sales tax measures, a renewal of a tax for transportation projects and improvements and a new sales tax for mental health and homeless services. There will also be a local ballot, asking Cloverdale voters to extend the city’s user utility tax indefinitely, until repealed by voters. There are no countywide seats up for election, but there are numerous local school board and local agency board seats scheduled for the ballot. Nov. 3 is also the U.S. Presidential Election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.