The Cloverdale Arts Alliance announced the cancellation of another month of Friday Night Live (FNL) concerts this week. Last month, it announced the cancellation of concerts from opening night (the end of May) through the end of June. Now, concerts have been canceled through July 31.
“We continue to monitor the situation and it is still our hope that we will be able to come together at Friday Night Live at some point later this summer,” CAA Executive Director Mark Tharrington said in a statement, noting that concerts scheduled for Aug. 7 to Sept. 4 have not been canceled.
The CAA didn’t release its lineup this year, and had initially planned to release it at the beginning of May. However, like it did with many events, COVID-19 got in the way.
In an April interview with the Reveille, Tharrington said that he planned to cancel the concerts on a month-to-month basis in case the situation surrounding the county’s shelter-in-place order changes.
“I’m sitting around watching and waiting and not knowing,” Tharrington said in the April interview. “I don’t know how our situation is going to play out as far as how we’re going to interact (at events), or how it’s going to play out as part of our organization either. I hope we’re going to make it through.”
Friday Night Live is one of two main fundraising efforts for the arts nonprofit. The other, usually held in fall, was canceled last year due to the Kincade Fire.
“We understand that the most important thing is the health and well-being of our Cloverdale family, and are grateful for your continuing support of the arts in our community,” Tharrington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.