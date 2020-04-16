A food giveaway and a food donation drive are both happening in Cloverdale this Friday, April 17.
On Friday, the Redwood Empire Food Bank is setting up shop at the Cloverdale Plaza at 115 Broad Street (next to the Post Office). Community members are asked to help increase food supply during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating non-perishable food items at the drive-thru food drive. The Redwood Empire Food Bank will be collecting both food and monetary donations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also on Friday, Sonoma Family Meal will be distributing food at the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center. Sonoma Family Meal is a network of local chefs, farmers and food producers that help fight food insecurity during disasters. The group will be giving out a fresh, oven-ready enchilada casserole. All ages are welcome, and the meals are limited to one per family.
Sonoma Family Meal will be at the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center, 311 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
