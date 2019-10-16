According to a Facebook post from the Cloverdale Volunteer Firefighter Association, there was a structure fire on Monday, Oct. 14 at the old Shamrock Concrete site.
Cloverdale Fire, Geyserville Fire, CalFire and Healdsburg Fire arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze.
A fifth wheel trailer and the roof of a storage building were lost in the fire. All vehicles and equipment were saved with minor smoke damage.
As of press time, the fire was still under investigation.
— Zoë Strickland
