Corazón Healdsburg is coordinating four pop-up COVID-19 testing sites this week, in partnership with Curative Inc. Geyserville Unified School District, the Cloverdale Citrus Fair, the town of Windsor and the city of Healdsburg are all generously providing locations for the free testing. No appointment is needed, but patients can save time by pre-registering at the link provided for the location they will be visiting.
Thursday, October 1
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cloverdale Citrus Fair
1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale
3 p.m to 7 p.m.
Geyserville Elementary School
21485 Geyserville Avenue, Geyserville
Friday October 2
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Healdsburg Community Center
1557 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
25 Bluebird Drive, Windsor
(across from Round Table)
This is an easy self-administered oral-fluid test. Patients cough and then swab the inside of their own cheeks. Testing is available for adults and children as long as they are able to cough on demand. Results will be ready within 48 hours of testing.
