After a series of smaller, month-to-month cancellations, the Cloverdale Arts Alliance (CAA) has announced the cancellation of the rest of its 2020 Friday Night Live at the Plaza season.
“It is our continuing hope, safety permitting, to provide live music and other arts programming from the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery this fall, as well as present a full calendar of Friday Night Live at the Plaza concerts in the summer of 2021,” an announcement from CAA Executive Director Mark Tharrington states.
The decision was made following a recent spike in county cases of COVID-19. Earlier on in the pandemic, Tharrington said that it was the Arts Alliance’s plan to announce cancellations in stages, as to not prematurely cancel concerts that may be able to happen. At the beginning of June, the concerts through July were canceled. However, as the summer has progressed, so have in-person event cancellations.
“It has become apparent that we will not be able to safely gather in large numbers at Friday Night Live this summer,” the announcement states.
While Friday Night Live is canceled for this year, Tharrington also hinted at a series of live streamed performances in the future.
The Reveille reached out to Tharrington about how the cancellation will impact the Cloverdale Arts Alliance, since the series is one of the nonprofit’s main fundraisers. Check back for updates as they become available as to those details.
