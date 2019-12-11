JOLLY GOOD — Cloverdale held a winter festival on Nov. 6. Though the rain came out in full force, the community showed up to decorate gingerbread cookies, check out local vendors who had been welcomed inside by downtown businesses and see Cloverdale’s decorated Christmas tree be lit up for the holidays.
