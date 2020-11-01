An extended parade meandered throughout Cloverdale on Friday night, Oct. 30. Dubbed the Spooky Cloverdale Crawl, the parade was organized with the goal of being more COVID-19-conscious, so folks could head from their house to the nearest parade route street and watch the floats go by as kids collect candy.
Gallery: Cloverdale's Halloween Crawl, Oct. 30
- Photos Zoë Strickland
