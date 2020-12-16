Teachers and staff from Jefferson Elementary held a winter parade for students on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Teachers and staff drove through downtown Cloverdale and around to Foothill Boulevard and back to Jefferson in a roughly 10-car parade on Wednesday, waving to students and spreading holiday cheer. Those driving in the parade decorated their cars with holiday decorations beforehand.
In addition to Jefferson community members riding around in cars, the Cloverdale Unified School District school bus made an appearance, as did a Cloverdale fire truck.
According to Jefferson Principal Susan Yakich, they decided to hold the parade to spread cheer to the community and let community members know that they miss seeing their students.
