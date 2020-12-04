Santa wove through Cloverdale's main roads Friday night, Dec. 4, for a sleigh ride parade. The parade, organized by the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, is one event that's taking the place of the Chamber's usual winter festival.
featured
Gallery: On the sleigh with Santa
- Photos Zoë Strickland
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Gallery: On the sleigh with Santa
- Sonoma County not joining other Bay Area counties in preemptive shutdown
- Take a trip through the sculpture trail
- New stay-at-home orders coming from state
- You can send Sonoma County seniors mail this holiday season
- Cloverdale Fire Logs: Nov. 23-29
- Where to donate gifts in Cloverdale
- Local fire district plans another Dry Creek Valley prescribed burn for Dec. 3
Trending Now
Articles
- Cloverdale Police Logs: Nov. 23-29
- Santa’s going on a sleigh ride through town
- Take a trip through the sculpture trail
- Cloverdale’s election winners remain unchanged
- Where to donate gifts in Cloverdale
- New stay-at-home orders coming from state
- Cloverdale Fire Logs: Nov. 23-29
- North county CERT is looking for volunteers
- Senior Center Community: Hello December, goodbye 2020
- Wellness website aims to help Cloverdale students, parents
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.