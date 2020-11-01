A drive-thru trunk or treat was hosted at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair on Halloween, Oct. 31. Decorated cars set up in a semi-circle at the fairgrounds and masked families drove through so kids could trick or treat in a more COVID-safe manner.
Trunk or treats usually happen every year in Cloverdale, though recent years' events have been shifted around. The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center has traditionally hosted a trunk or treat, however last year it expanded due to increased community participation in the wake of the Kincade Fire and was moved to the Cloverdale Citrus Fair.
