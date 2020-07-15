Green thumbs or green thumb hopefuls will have a chance to pick up gardening materials they otherwise may not otherwise have access to in a garden kit distribution event this Friday, July 17. Nonprofit Daily Acts is partnering with the city, the county, Soil King Garden Center and Mercy Wellness to distribute 180 garden kits to community members. Kits will be given out first come, first served.
The garden kits stemmed from Daily Acts’ “Be the Change” campaign, which asks people to make a pledge to grow a garden, save resources, build a community and practice self care. Helping folks grow a garden by handing out garden kits is the first leg in the campaign.
“Once COVID hit … we felt it was really important to put forth this campaign and help people complete tangible acts that would help people get out in nature,” said Liz Platte-Bermeo, senior programs coordinator for Daily Acts.
Over the past few weeks, Daily Acts has given out around 1,300 kits to folks throughout the county. The kits have been given out in places like the Graton Day Labor Center, La Plaza in Santa Rosa and La Luz Center in Sonoma. Daily Acts has also worked with United Farm Workers and Corazón Healdsburg to hand out kits.
She said that while Daily Acts has less experience coming up to Cloverdale, she was able to set up the distribution through Councilmember Marta Cruz, who also helped organize a group of students to help put together the kits on Wednesday morning, in preparation for Friday’s distribution.
Cruz said that the event is part of the 2020 César Chavez Celebration and Day of Community Service, which was planned for earlier this year but had to be canceled due to COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders.
“It’s a great opportunity where we’re going to be able to engage a direct audience,” Platte-Bermeo said.
Platte-Bermeo said that by the end of the campaign they plan to give out a total of 1,500 kits, all of which contain ingredients that are “culturally relevant” to those who may be picking kits up.
“We’re really realizing that food insecurity is very prominent in Sonoma County, and we really wanted to put together these garden kits” that contain things that people would use, she said.
Each kit will contain a fabric geopot from Left Coast Wholesale, bilingual resources on how to start seeds, transplant and harvest; seed packets donated from Mercy Wellness and starts like tomatillos, jalapeños and peppers from various growers. Platte-Bermeo said that in Cloverdale specifically, the Soil King Garden Center will be providing soil, “which is pretty phenomenal.”
She noted that the fabric geopots will help reduce barriers for those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to grow produce, since the pots can be put in a variety of places — like an apartment balcony, for someone who doesn’t have yard space.
While Cloverdale is at the end of the garden kit campaign, Platte-Bermeo said that it’s something Daily Acts wants to continue in the future.
“This program is slowing down right now, as we are running out of resources. But it is something that we’d like to bring back in the fall. We want to follow up with people and we want to figure out what resources will help people grow a garden,” she said.
For the rest of their Be the Change campaign, Daily Acts will be putting out videos and developing resources that encourage people to be civically engaged and practice self care. Platte-Bermeo said that Daily Acts is encouraging people to sign up for the pledge on its website and register the actions they take.
The garden kit distribution will be held at the Soil King Garden Center, 320 Santana Drive, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The distribution will be done via drive-thru, and Cruz said that masks will be passed out courtesy of Sonoma County Latinos Unidos, and information for the 2020 Census will also be given out to those in attendance.
