Cloverdale only non-evacuated city without gas
PG&E shut off gas to north county yesterday morning, restricting gas flow to Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg and Windsor.
The gas shutoff impacted a total of 23,200 customers, 3,500 of which have Cloverdale addresses, PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said (customers refers to accounts with the company, not individual people).
While Cloverdale isn’t the only city to experience the shut off, it is the only one that’s not under mandatory evacuation from the Kincade Fire.
“It’s very common to shut off the flow of gas when we have natural gas lines in close proximity to an active fire for safety reasons,” Contreras said. “It’s to protect our customers, protect our first responders and maintain reliability of our natural gas system to (other communities).”
A Facebook post from the city of Cloverdale said that Cloverdale’s emergency operation center received confirmation of the gas shutoff to Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg and Windsor at around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 27.
Contreras warned that customers should not try and shut off the gas themselves, or try and turn it back on. She also said that if someone’s gas appliance isn’t working, they shouldn’t try to relight the pilot light.
“If you’re in Cloverdale and your pilot light isn’t lighting, it’s because PG&E shut off the gas,” she said.
Once it’s time to restore gas, Contreras said that PG&E workers will come out and restore gas flow to the lines, as well as relight pilot lights.
Slightly over 100 PG&E trucks were lined up on the grounds of Cloverdale High School Monday, waiting to restore gas once they get the OK.
