Geyserville Unified School District’s Measure A bond measure was winning by a narrow margin Wednesday morning, though an unknown quanitity of mail-in and drop-off ballots still have to be counted. The measure, which needed a 55% “yes” vote, received 55.3% of the vote as of 2 a.m. on March 4, with all seven area precincts reporting.
The final count will not be official until March 31.
The Geyserville Unified School District has four schools at two sites, serving approximately 230 students. The elementary school serves students in grades TK through five. The Geyserville New Tech Academy houses middle school grades six through eight, high school grades nine through 12 and a continuation high school for grades nine through 12.
Measure A will create approximately $22 million from bond sales for the purpose of repairing and replacing outdated heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; modernizing outdated classrooms, restrooms and school facilities; and repairing or replacing leaky roofs. The levies will be approximately 4.4 cents per $100 of assessed value, generating approximately $1.3 million annually.
Getting the measure on the ballot has been a long time wish of Geyserville Unified Superintendent and Geyserville New Tech Academy principal Deborah Bertolucci, who spoke to the Tribune in a mid-February interview.
“Our schools are our greatest assets in the community, and this bond will take our schools to the next level,” said Bertolucci. “A lot of the projects have community use with them as well, so it's not just for the students, it's for Geyserville.”
