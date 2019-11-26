GOBBLE — Community members gathered in front of the Cloverdale Food Pantry on Friday, Nov. 22 to pick up Thanksgiving staples — turkeys, stuffing and a pie. On Nov. 21, Shalia Vanderweken and Brenda Vronoski held their annual Turkey Round-up, collecting donations of money and turkeys from those able to donate. The community donations provided around 100 turkeys to be given out at the food pantry on Friday. Vanderweken and Vronoski said that they are appreciative of both the community and local service clubs for supporting the round-up year after year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.