The California State Association of Counties (CSAC), the statewide organization representing all 58 counties, elected Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore to serve as president of the association for 2020-21.
The election occurred during CSAC’s 126th annual Meeting, and Gov. Gavin Newsom inducted the officers virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Throughout California, the historic has become commonplace and the unprecedented has become standard,” said Gore. “The rubber meets the road at the county level, and as CSAC president, I am committed and determined to protect our communities, our families and the future of California.”
“Supervisor Gore embodies a ‘get it done’ approach and has been an incredible asset to CSAC and California county priorities,” said CSAC Executive Director Graham Knaus. “We are well positioned to protect and advocate for county interests at the state and federal levels in 2021 under Supervisor Gore’s leadership.”
Gore most recently served as the CSAC’s first and second vice president. He has also served on the association’s board of directors, executive committee and as chair of the CSAC Resiliency Advisory Board. Gore also holds several leadership positions with the National Association of Counties.
Other officers elected include Siskiyou County Supervisor Ed Valenzuela, who will serve as first vice president; and Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington, who will serve as second vice president. Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, CSAC’s 2020 president, moves to immediate past president.
