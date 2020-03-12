People looking to build camaraderie and community in their neighborhoods may be able to do so with the help of a new city grant program. Last month, the Cloverdale City Council adopted a new neighborhood improvement grant program, which puts up a total of $5,000 toward neighborhood-based projects and events.
According to the city’s website, neighborhood grants are available to people looking to, “increase communication among neighbors, improve the physical condition of a neighborhood, enhance neighborhood pride and identity, or help build bridges between cultural groups.”
Groups of at least three neighbors can apply for community grants of up to $1,000, which will be reimbursed following the specified event or activity.
The types of events that may qualify to receive a grant include block parties, clean-up events, neighborhood emergency preparedness activities and other similar gatherings.
The idea to create the grant program was thought up during the council’s 2019 budget workshop session, and is based on a program that’s been in Windsor for the past eight years. A budget amendment of $5,000 was approved by the Cloverdale City Council in June 2019. The program guidelines were brought to the council in January of this year and were finalized in February.
“The purpose really is to increase communication among neighbors, improve a physical condition of a neighborhood, enhance neighborhood pride and identity and build bridges between cultural groups,” said Kevin Thompson, assistant city manager and community development director, during the Jan. 22 city council meeting where the initial program guidelines were discussed.
According to the grant program guidelines, projects considered eligible to receive money should:
• Provide an identifiable benefit or positive impact to a street, block or neighborhood. It can either be a physical project or an activity that brings neighbors together. Grants are also available for expanding the scope or outreach of existing neighborhood projects.
• Project funding request has been limited to once per year.
• Activities involving emergency preparedness.
• Recycling projects.
• Beautification projects.
• Cultural events.
• Have a specific timeline, clearly defined steps and outcomes and a breakdown of the costs.
• Must include the active involvement of at least three neighboring households, defined by having separate addresses or separate building units.
The guidelines state that grant funds can’t be used for events that are political or religious, or for purchasing alcohol.
Before receiving reimbursements for an event or gathering, the people involved are required to submit receipts or other verifiable documents outlining expenses. Additionally, after the project is completed, the awarded applicants have to submit photos and a final report about the project.
While it’s not a requirement that proposed neighborhood projects center on emergency preparedness, there’s been increased discussions about having neighborhood-specific events in the community to help community members get to know their neighbors in case another emergency, like a fire, happens.
Last summer the city contracted with nonprofit Nuestra Comunidad to host community preparedness events under the title “Be Prepared Cloverdale,” which took the form of various community workshops with the goal of moving on to neighborhood-based preparedness strategies.
And most recently, a meeting surrounding emergency planning focused in part on the importance of creating hubs in neighborhoods to serve as information stations during emergencies. One of the key factors in identifying ways to help create successful information stations within the community is to cultivate a neighborhood atmosphere where people know who on the street may need additional attention in situations like a power or gas outage. It was suggested that developing connections through block parties or similar events can help build those intra-neighborhood bonds.
Those interested in proposing a neighborhood project for possible funding have to turn their applications in to the city by April 16 before 5 p.m.
To apply for the neighborhood grant program, go to cloverdale.net.
