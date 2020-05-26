Jefferson Elementary School administrative assistant Lizeth Guerrero was recently chosen as one of five Sonoma County finalists for Classified School Employee of the Year.
The award, which recognizes classified district employees, typically puts the five county finalists up for a state award. However, the state-level contest has been put on hold. The five award finalists for the county were out of 12 classified employees countywide.
“Classified school employees, from school bus drivers to cafeteria workers to instructional aides, are the often-unsung heroes who play key roles in creating a school environment that contributes to the whole child by promoting student achievement, safety and health,” said Jamie Hansen, director of communications for the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) in a statement.
Guerrero is the administrative assistant to Jefferson principal Susan Yakich and has worked for the district as an administrative assistant for the past seven years (three of those have been spent with Yakich).
“As my administrative assistant, I rely on Mrs. Guerrero’s loyalty, talents, skills and expertise on a daily basis,” Yakich said in her nomination letter to SCOE. “Mrs. Guerrero is one of the best admin assistants I have had the privilege to work with. She is dedicated and committed to our entire school community of students, staff and parents. She goes above and beyond each day and always does so with a kind, caring and calm demeanor. Moreover, she’s organized and follows through with all commitments.”
Yakich’s letter continues, commending Guerrero for her devotion to students — she knows all 512 of them by name — as well as her devotion to Cloverdale.
“She is well-respected by all and truly cares for each student and staff member. I admire her empathy, compassion and work ethic,” Yakich said.
Guerrero said that her favorite part about her job at Jefferson is interacting and building relationships with students, teachers and staff.
“I also enjoy the interactions with parents and community volunteers,” she said. “Something I also love about my position is that you never know what each day will bring: each day is completely different with new challenges and problems to solve.”
Guerrero said that she’s honored to have been nominated for the award, “It is definitely a team effort and would not be able to do my job without each team player.”
