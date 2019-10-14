Family-friendly event to be held at Russian River RV Campground
Brave enough to walk through a haunted ravine in a dark wood?
You can test out your nerves at the Russian River RV Campground’s haunted forest in Cloverdale Oct. 25 and 26, just in time for Halloween.
A successful event in its first year, Donna Montante and her husband Marc decided to once again open their campground for the special weekend of scares and screams.
According to Montante, about 300 visitors walked through in two days last year.
“2018 was our first year,” Montante said. “We were going to do a haunted house but since we have a ravine we went for a haunted forest.”
She added the impetus to create the event was the fact that Cloverdale did not have many Halloween haunted house experiences, unlike Santa Rosa, which holds the popular Blind Scream event every year.
While the RV campground is typically for members and guests only, the event is open to the public.
Entry is based on car load ($5 per car, free for members and guests) and around 10 to 12 people at a time are guided through the walk by a creepy cast-member.
For those who are wondering what’s in store, the walk itself takes around 10 minutes and goes past several haunted displays.
Montante said guests will be taken through a haunted campsite, past a witch’s lair and through several ghoulish graveyards.
To add an extra eerie touch to the experience, actors are swathed in wrappings to emulate the look of a body bag and lay among dummies, making it hard to tell what is real and who will jump out at you.
“We also have zombies hiding in the forest, they’ll do their zombie thing,” Montante said.
Haunted forest cast-members said being able to interact with people is the fun part of the whole experience.
Montante stressed that while there are a few frights in store for attendees, the event is family-friendly.
She said kids of a reasonably young age can still enjoy walking through the area without getting too scared.
The weekend will also feature kids activities, refreshments and site decorating contests. It will be open weather permitting.
For tickets or for more information about the haunted forest, visit https://www.rvonthego.com/california/russian-river-rv-campground/activities-events.
When and where: Oct. 25 and 26, tours from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. 33655 Geysers Road, Cloverdale.
