The bicycle portion of the race will affect traffic patterns on July 27
On July 27, the bicycle portion of the IRONMAN Santa Rosa 70.3 triathlon will wind its way through the north county, including significant portions of Windsor. Traffic patterns will be affected, due to either road closures, or having to share the roads with racers. The effects will be felt approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on race day.
This race is known as a half triathalon, with all the race distances halved from what was done in the full Ironman in May.
The swim portion of the race will take place at Lake Sonoma, while the bike portion will wind its way through north county. They will leave Lake Sonoma via Rockpile, Dry Creek and then Dutcher Creek roads, before heading down Asti Road to Highway 128. They’ll travel Highway 128 to Chalk Hill Road, before heading down Faught Road to Shiloh Road before turning south on Windsor Road to take Slusser Road to Olivet Road, to West College Avenue to Stony Point Road where the transition to the final running phase will take place.
The race finishes up in Railroad Square off of 4th Street in Santa Rosa. The swim portion will be 1.2 miles, the bike course is 56 miles, and the final run is 13.1 miles.
For the swim portion, racers have 1 hour and 10 minutes to complete the swim without being disqualified, and the start will be staggered by groups. For the bike portion, racers have five hours and 30 minutes to complete. Racers have 8 hours and 30 minutes to complete the entire course.
In Windsor, traffic control equipment will begin getting installed around 7 a.m. and Windsor police will be managing athletes and vehicles at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, Skylane Boulevard and Shiloh Road and Windsor Road and Shiloh Road. There will be road closures and delays along this route. Eastbound Shiloh Road will be closed from Caletti Avenue to Hembree Lane. No access to the east side of Highway 101 will be allowed, all eastbound traffic will be forced onto Highway 101 south.
All businesses off of Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane will be open throughout the day. Roads in Windsor will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon.
Fans who want to follow the progression of the race can check out IRONMAN on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/IRONMANnow/, or download and athlete tracker app at http://www.ironman.com/triathlon/pages/resources/app-tracking-information.aspx#axzz5mmlFDpM1.
For race day traffic assistance, organizers suggest downloading the WAZE GPS navigation app for real-time fastest traffic routing during the race.
The IRONMAN Santa Rosa will offer 40 qualifying spots for the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in, Taupō, New Zealand. The slots are allocated according to the sizes of the event’s age groups and by placement of athletes within those groups.
Sidebar for Windsor only:
Best way to get around on race day
To access Home Depot/Walmart commercial complex:
Residents that live east of Highway 101 and north of Shiloh Road: Proceed south to Shiloh Road and head west on Shiloh Road. Expect some minor delays.
Residents that live east of Highway 101 and south of Shiloh Road: Take Old Redwood Highway north to Shiloh Road, then turn left. Expect significant delays on alternate route as there will be no course crossing. Use Highway 101 northbound to the Central Windsor/Old Redwood Highway exit then take Old Redwood Highway to Hembree Lane.
Residents that live west of Highway 101 and north of Shiloh Road: Take surface streets to Windsor River Road then take Old Redwood Highway to Hembree Lane.
Residents that live west of Highway 101 and south of Shiloh Road should head south to Airport Boulevard and then take Highway 101 North to the Central Windsor/Old Redwood Highway exit then take Old Redwood Highway to Hembree Lane.
To access the Highway 101 corridor:
Residents that live east of Highway 101 and north of Shiloh Road: Proceed south to Shiloh Road and head west on Shiloh Road, then merge onto Highway 101 NB or SB. Expect some minor delays.
Residents that live east of Highway 101 and south of Shiloh Road: Head south to Airport Boulevard to access Highway 101 NB and SB.
Residents that live west of Highway 101 and north of Shiloh Road: Take surface streets to Windsor River Road then access Highway 101 northbound or southbound.
Residents that live west of Highway 101 and south of Shiloh Road should head south to Airport Boulevard, then access Highway 101 northbound or southbound.
