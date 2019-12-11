Cloverdale resident Erma Burden turned 100 on Dec. 2.
Raised in Los Angeles, Burden moved to Oregon in 1992 and moved to Cloverdale in 2010.
She celebrated her 100th birthday with a party put on by the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center on Dec. 4. To kick off the party, she hitched a ride through town on a fire truck that led her to the senior center where around 70 people were waiting to wish her a happy birthday.
In an interview with the senior center, Burden reflected on the past 100 years and how the country has changed.
“I don’t think people are as happy,” she said. “Even during the Depression, people were more considerate. I think telephones and technology have changed the whole world.”
Burden said that her secret to longevity is trying to stay stress-free.
“People stress and that’s not good for you,” she said. “I don’t have that personality.”
