Cloverdale resident Thelma Groom celebrated her 100th birthday at Geyserville Grille on Nov. 18.
Groom moved to Cloverdale from Santa Rosa with her husband E.J. Groom in 1949.
An avid bridge player, Groom has played with the same bridge group weekly since 1955. She’s the group’s last surviving original member. In addition to bridge, Groom is a devoted sports fan — when she was younger, she played tennis, golf and spent time bowling — she’s now a fan of the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors.
According to Groom’s daughter Vicky, she instilled her love of the coast into her two daughters by “often taking them and her friends there for the day to play.”
“She recently told her family she is thankful for her wonderful life, family and friends,” Vicky said.
